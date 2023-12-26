Louisiana’s Mardi Gras inspired float ready to roll in Pasadena parade

The following is a news release from the Louisiana Office of the Lieutenant Governor:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s third annual Rose Parade® float is getting ready to roll along the streets of Pasadena, California, on Monday, January 1, 2024, encouraging millions around the world to visit the state.

Louisiana’s 2024 Rose Parade® float features a larger-than-life Mardi Gras jester, fleur-de-lis, second-line inspired umbrellas, and of course lots of purple, green and gold. Louisiana’s rolling performance will include all the sights and sounds of a Louisiana Mardi Gras. Performing will be Grammy-nominated Zydeco musician Sean Ardoin, Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw, and legendary guitarist James Burton.

Starting December 28, 2023, the Office of Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser will upload images and video of the of the decorating process as the float transforms from a metal skeleton to the finished product decorated entirely with flowers, leaves, and seeds. Those videos and images can be downloaded from a DropBox folder titled 135th Tournament Roses Parade. New photos, videos, and interviews will be uploaded every day.

The Rose Parade® will be broadcast on Monday, January 1, 2024, to viewers across the world. The television event airs on several networks including live telecasts in Armenia, the Caribbean, Latin America, and on American Forces Network.

