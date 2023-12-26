Lake Charles city employee makes sure to spread Christmas cheer by decorating City Hall

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Many enjoy the beautiful decorations that seem to be everywhere for Christmas, but don’t really have the time, energy or inclination to decorate. Though one woman is the go to lady for Christmas cheer at city hall.

The sight of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree is a delight to young and old and for many gazing into the brilliant display of colors and ornaments is a ticket to times long gone. That’s how it is for Roslyn Simien who remembers her childhood.

“We would start off baking and then we would start off decorating,” she said. “It’s bringing a part of my childhood and my home with me wherever I go.”

But out of those childhood memories comes a love not just of decorating and how it looks, but because of how it makes people feel.

“Family, love, compassion for one another, anticipating waiting for the season because the real season is about Jesus,” Simien said.

Because she enjoys decorating so much she does the trees on four floors of city hall. She said her coworkers tell her they appreciate the effort.

“He never seen a perfect tree without an ornament out of place,” Simien said. “And that kind of touched me because I didn’t think people pay that close attention.”

This year they went with blue in the mayor’s office.

“It represents the city and the mayor’s favorite color is blue,” she said.

Simien told 7News the decor can be as elaborate or simple as one’s heart desires.

“Even paper ornaments, things that bring value to your heart,” she said.

This is the seventh year Simien has decorated at city hall and she hopes there are many more to come.

While it’s sad for some to take down the Christmas tree. Simien just changes it up for Mardi Gras.

