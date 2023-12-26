Lake Area dance coach calls it a career with one final performance

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Dance coach, Helen Daniel has officially retired her dance team, Elite Dance Line.

As the first of her kind in the Lake Area, she walks us through her journey of serving a community of young dancers, saying goodbye with her end-of-the-year show during this holiday season.

“I’m full, I’m full but I believe, I believe like Muhammed Ali, you want to go out while you’re where you need to be,” Daniel said.

And that’s how she’s making her exit with a bang. With a dance team of 29, Daniel said her humble beginnings surprisingly did not start as a dancer.

“How about this, my daddy said dancers didn’t have enough clothes, so I was actually a flag girl in the band. I wasn’t a dancer. I think my blessing is I’m creative,” she said.

Her creativity was everything. It was the preview of life’s coming attraction. And the opportunity came in a strange way.

“At the time I was married, and we needed a tax break, I was like hey how about we start a dance team,” she said.

With a split decision, she made it happen. Elite Dance Line was born.

“Then I decided let’s perform at Walt Disney World and then from there we did Disney land in California, we did Hawaii. All were performance opportunities and when I knew I was going to call it quits I brought my babies Paris and we performed in front of the Eiffel tower,” Daniel said.

What she didn’t know how to do, she learned and brought some people in to help teach her dancers as well.

“I started off the first in the area of my kind and then it grew, and now we have dance teams all over,” she said.

But as the saying goes, it takes a village and the Lake Charles community was a major part of the grassroots effort with people pouring into fundraisers to help the dancers travel around the world.

“I give the kids the idea and they’re like okay, and I don’t necessarily know how it happens but every time it happened,” she said.

Ms. Helen Daniel says goodbye to dance with her end-of-the-year holiday show.

“Oh my God, Lake Charles, thank you, thank you for showing up, thank you for showing humanity, compassion, empathy. Thank you for being a light,” Daniel said.

