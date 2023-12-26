Jennings museum shows a glimpse into ways of the past

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s a glimpse into the ways of life for those who lived in rural Louisiana during the early twentieth century. You can see it all for yourself at the W-H Tupper General Merchandise Museum in Jennings.

Just a little ways north of Jennings in a little town called China opened up the W-H Tupper General Store in 1912, named after its owner.

The store’s original purpose was to serve all basic tool needs, but eventually, locals started asking for more items like milk, food, linens, and even gasoline. All things miscellaneous, but all things need to keep the folks of Jennings and nearby running.

But now, it serves a new purpose.

“The grandson approached us and said the city has a warehouse full of objects from his grandfather’s store, and would we be interested?” Kayla Gary said.

Gary said the answer to that question was ‘of course’. It’s now known as the W-H Tupper General Merchandise Museum and has been since the 90′s.

“From there we just took off. It was something really good for downtown, it was a draw for getting people downtown,” Gary said.

And while the store still greets a steady flow of faces, it’s not like it was years ago.

“And we have had so many visitors here, we have got four volumes of visitors since we have opened,” Gary said.

Gary hopes that more people will see the beauty and excitement of the ways of the past.

“This piece by the saddler company is probably one of the more expensive pieces in the store,” the tour guide said. “The mail when she shut the store down, basically kind of stayed the same, if you’ll look closely you’ll see the stamps are one and two-cent stamps, which we know is quite different from today.”

“We liken it to a Walmart you know? An old-timey Walmart where you go to one store and buy everything you need,” Gary said.

Fascinating enough, these items are all original goods that were once for sale in this very building. Decades later items remain unopened and in their original packaging.

“Double mint gum, the Wrigley’s and all that is exactly the same packaging, it always just amazes me,” the tour guide said.

The museum is also the home of the largest collection of American Indian baskets from the Coushatta and Chitimacha Tribes.

“I asked the little girl that was weaving, there were only three weavers left in the tribe in Coushatta, she was weaving away, so I asked her and I said ‘Is that for water?’ She was about halfway through, she takes a water bottle, pours some water in, and not a drop. That’s how tightly woven these are,” the tour guide said.

Now a new thread of life gets to take a peek back to see things the way they once were.

“It’s a great feeling to see these kids coming in because this is something they will never experience, you know, we live in this new technology age and this is so laid back and just simple,” Gary said.

The museum is open Tuesday to Saturday. Adult admission is 3 dollars and kids get in for only one dollar. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.