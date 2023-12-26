50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and quiet weather returns Tuesday with even colder nights expected soon

By Max Lagano
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another pleasant but cool day will take shape across SWLA during the afternoon on our Tuesday.

Some upper-level clouds will keep things cool Tuesday with temperatures in the mid/upper 50's...
Some upper-level clouds will keep things cool Tuesday with temperatures in the mid/upper 50's expected.(KPLC)

After the sun rises, temperatures will warm up with highs near 60 degrees along the interstate with cooler temps further north. An abundance of upper-level clouds should be present, but little rain is expected except for maybe an isolated sprinkle or shower with the jet stream close by. Wednesday afternoon looks even warmer, and temperatures may reach the low-to-mid 60′s (near average for this time of year). But by the late afternoon, we’ll track another cold front that will push into the area. Rain is not expected along with it, but it will send a few cold nights our way.

A weak cold front on Wednesday evening will usher in low temperatures near or below freezing...
A weak cold front on Wednesday evening will usher in low temperatures near or below freezing away from the coast by Thursday morning.(KPLC)

That front will send low temperatures into the mid/upper 30′s along the interstate by Wednesday night. A few of our colder spots in northern parishes may even come close to freezing of clouds move out in time! So frost will become a possibility on Wednesday night.

Light freeze conditions at night are likely to take place north of the intracoastal waterway...
Light freeze conditions at night are likely to take place north of the intracoastal waterway later this week.(KPLC)

The couple nights after that look even colder as winds should be lighter with less clouds. If these conditions do in fact take place as models currently suggest, this would mean a light freeze (temperatures at or just below the freezing mark) would be likely along and north of I-10, and possibly as far south as the intracoastal waterway. So frost should become widespread across southwest Louisiana on these nights. This means you’ll want to bring in vulnerable plants or vegetation, or protect ones outside that do not do well in the cold such as non-native plants. We’ll keep a close eye on temperature trends throughout the week. And we’ll remain dry during this time as well. Rain chances will lower even more during this time. Long range models suggest we may have to wait until closer to new years for even a slight chance at appreciable rain.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool, dry Tuesday is ahead with cold nights likely later this week
Chilly temperatures are ahead as we wake up on Tuesday, with some colder nights ahead this week.
KPLC 7 News at Six - KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A much nicer Christmas Day will feature cool temps, more sunshine
A foggy Christmas Eve will give way to a comfortable Christmas Day.
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Rain will come to an end this evening, however areas of patchy fog will develop closer to...
KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast