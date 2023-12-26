FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and quiet weather returns Tuesday with even colder nights expected soon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another pleasant but cool day will take shape across SWLA during the afternoon on our Tuesday.

Some upper-level clouds will keep things cool Tuesday with temperatures in the mid/upper 50's expected. (KPLC)

After the sun rises, temperatures will warm up with highs near 60 degrees along the interstate with cooler temps further north. An abundance of upper-level clouds should be present, but little rain is expected except for maybe an isolated sprinkle or shower with the jet stream close by. Wednesday afternoon looks even warmer, and temperatures may reach the low-to-mid 60′s (near average for this time of year). But by the late afternoon, we’ll track another cold front that will push into the area. Rain is not expected along with it, but it will send a few cold nights our way.

A weak cold front on Wednesday evening will usher in low temperatures near or below freezing away from the coast by Thursday morning. (KPLC)

That front will send low temperatures into the mid/upper 30′s along the interstate by Wednesday night. A few of our colder spots in northern parishes may even come close to freezing of clouds move out in time! So frost will become a possibility on Wednesday night.

Light freeze conditions at night are likely to take place north of the intracoastal waterway later this week. (KPLC)

The couple nights after that look even colder as winds should be lighter with less clouds. If these conditions do in fact take place as models currently suggest, this would mean a light freeze (temperatures at or just below the freezing mark) would be likely along and north of I-10, and possibly as far south as the intracoastal waterway. So frost should become widespread across southwest Louisiana on these nights. This means you’ll want to bring in vulnerable plants or vegetation, or protect ones outside that do not do well in the cold such as non-native plants. We’ll keep a close eye on temperature trends throughout the week. And we’ll remain dry during this time as well. Rain chances will lower even more during this time. Long range models suggest we may have to wait until closer to new years for even a slight chance at appreciable rain.

