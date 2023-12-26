Coushatta woman dies following vehicle accident on Nelson Road

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Coushatta woman has died following a December 22 vehicle accident at the Nelson Road and West Lincoln Road intersection in Lake Charles, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the two-vehicle crash occurred when a southbound truck ran the stop sign on Lincoln Road and struck an SUV that was traveling east.

A 34-year-old woman in the truck was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released and authorities currently do not believe that intoxication was a factor in the crash.

