SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Black smoke filled the air this afternoon on Choupique Road after an abandoned house caught on fire, according to the Houston River Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in the 2400 block at 3:45 p.m. The Ward Six, Carlyss, and Sulphur fire departments assisted.

Abandoned house burns in Sulphur (Houston River Fire Department)

The home was heavily damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

No firefighters were injured.

