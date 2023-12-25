SWLA Natives Win National Championship with Keiser Seahawks

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Keiser University Seahawks football team located in West Palm beach Florida appeared in the NAIA national championship for the second consecutive season and they did so with a strong connection to Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana.

Wide receiver Tag Stelly is from Sulphur, quarterback Dillon Simon is from Lake Charles and wide receivers and passing game coordinator Chris Ortiz is from Westlake.

“When I see coach I say what’s up coach he’s one of my favorite coaches you know we just got that bond because we from back home and when we on the field and he asks me to do something,” Keiser quarterback Dillon Simon said. That relationship is there because we already built it from the beginning its the connection we share but when Tag came I said okay cool I know this person I know what we can do with each other and we came from the same background, we like playing ball and we can do it at a different spot together and its like I always say we’re from Louisiana we’re born and raised so that’s what makes it special the connection.”

Simon and Stelly were teammates at McNeese last season before transferring to Keiser, Ortiz was a student assistant on the cowboys coaching staff from 2013-2015 this season they all came together working towards the goal of a national championship.

“Its always exciting when you get to coach somebody that’s from your home town or from your area just to be able to present an opportunity to these guys to move 900 plus miles down here in paradise as part of a really successful program and its always special when you get an opportunity like that,” coach Ortiz said.

Coach Ortiz has worked with his two players from the bayou state regularly throughout season and has had the opportunity to see them grow from when they first joined the program.

“Obviously tag plays wide receiver so Tag is in our meeting room everyday he’s with me in indie and during our team periods and Dillon just kind of been a jack of all trades this season from playing quarterback to playing receiver to getting on special teams he’s just a football player you ask him to get whatever done and he steps up to the plate and gladly does it so I’ve been able to be hands on with both these guys and its been fun,” Ortiz said.

Keiser went on to beat Northwestern College of Iowa in the national championship 31-21.

