SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 24, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 24, 2023.

Gregory Scott Allen Bonnette, 35, Roanoke: Property damage under $1,000; trespassing (2 charges); contempt of court; trespassing; property damage under $1,000.

Emanuel Curtis Butler Sr., 40, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Iyla Elizabeth Lancaster, 22, Sulphur: Contempt of court; instate detainer; burglary; theft under $1,000.

