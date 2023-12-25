SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 24, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 24, 2023.

Gregory Scott Allen Bonnette, 35, Roanoke: Property damage under $1,000; trespassing (2 charges); contempt of court; trespassing; property damage under $1,000.

Emanuel Curtis Butler Sr., 40, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Iyla Elizabeth Lancaster, 22, Sulphur: Contempt of court; instate detainer; burglary; theft under $1,000.

