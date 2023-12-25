Players return home to play for Louisiana Voodoo

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In 2024, arena football will be back with 16 new teams, one of those teams being the Louisiana Voodoo, and they’ll be playing right here in Lake Charles.

“I feel like the fan base is going to be really big and national tv is going to really help that, I mean we’re going be on tv every week its going to be awesome, its going to be great for the city,” Voodoo head coach, James Shiver said.

A Eunice native, head coach James shiver currently coaches high school football at St. Edmund but has a strong background in professional football. Shiver is the former head coach of the Montgomery Maulers and served as the offensive coordinator for the Lake Charles land sharks he says it was during that time he developed his love for coaching.

“Of course I love coaching high school football I love coaching boys into men that’s where my passion is but this is where it all started for me this is where it all started at I didn’t know I wanted to be a coach until I got into arena football I think this going to be awesome with the past experiences I have its like I’m picking up where I left off, “ Shiver said.

Shiver put an emphasis on recruiting players from Louisiana or that have ties to the bayou state. Stevie Artigue is from Lafayette and played for the Ragin’ Cajuns and Andre Sale is from Baton Rouge and played for the LSU Tigers where he backed up now Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

“I mean its awesome I’ve been away for the past couple years so I got to experience what its like to play ball in a different place and different culture so now that I’m coming back I played professional outside Louisiana but now getting to play in Louisiana it should be interesting,” Voodoo kicker, Stevie Artigue said.

“Its going to bring out family together its really a blessing and its going to be a lot of fun its something I don’t take lightly and I take great pride in coming back to the state of Louisiana and the state has done so much for me and promoted me and my football career and more the people have Louisiana have been so good to me so I can’t wait to get down their help out the community,” Voodoo quarterback, Andre Sale said.

Arena football is quite different from standard football, the field is only 50 yards rather than 100 and each team puts out eight players instead of 11.

“Its really fun man its fast paced I mean scores are going to be 65 to 70 our defensive coordinator I told him coming in we need to make three stops if we make three stops then we’re going to win,” Shiver said.

High scoring affairs filled with excitement is something Sale has experienced in his time in the indoor football league where he suited up for the duke city gladiators and Tulsa Oilers.

“Its a lot of offense which is fun for the quarterbacks and fun for the fans and a lot of scoring and there’s rules on defense there’s a lot of rules that restrict the defense so when they do get stops or get an interception its huge,” Sale said.

The kicking game also plays a crucial part in the teams success which requires a bit more finesse its something Artigue knows all too well in while competing for the Vegas Knight Hawks.

“I like to compare it to a pitcher in baseball like a tool bag and what you can pull out of it and you have to have a bunch of different types of kicks to mess them up because field position is everything,” Artigue said.

Despite the differences in rules, one thing is certain, the Voodoo are ready to win.

“Lake Charles people like to win that’s there whole thing and so this is going to be a winner we’re going to be a winner and at the end of the day that was the goal to bring a winning team back to the civic center and we’re going to do that,” Shiver said.

The Voodoo open their season at home in the Lake Charles event center where they will take on the Philadelphia Soul.

