O’Gauge Model Railroad returns to Sulphur

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The magic of the O’Gauge model railroad has returned to Sulphur for another year. The Southwest Louisiana O’Gauge Model Railroad Club is running its train layout at the Sulphur Library through December 28.

The president of the club, Dr. Andy Buckley describes how it all started.

“Actually it was a really neat story the way we started, three of our members went to the people that renovated Muller’s and asked them in 2013 if we could put our layout up, our model layout up in their window,” Dr. Andy Buckley said. “So we ran them Wednesday to Saturday night four to eight, and so we generated so much interest that we formed a club.”

Since the 1850s, railroads have been a crucial part of the Lake Area. Lake Charles and the surrounding areas have many natural resources and railroads were one way they were able to quickly export these goods.

“And in 1950 there were 127 Class I railroads,” Dr. Buckley said.

To be considered a Class I railroad you must make at least a million dollars a year in profit; this was very large considering the time.

“I’m 72 years old. I only remember one steam engine coming through here,” Dr. Buckley said. “One afternoon, we went down, my dad and I went down to see if we had any mail, and we heard a whistle and I said ‘Dad what’s that whistle?’ He said, ‘It’s a steam engine!’”

1946 to 1978 was a transitional period for all Class I railroads in the United States. During this time, steam engines began getting replaced by more modern diesel engines.

Then, switching gears, the Swift Packing Plant brought in a large amount of railroad traffic through our area.

This year’s layout even featured the packing plant.

“Once completed, the Swift Packing Plant will have a capacity of 1000 head of cattle per day,” Dr. Buckley said. “The plant is connected to a spur track of the Southern Pacific Railroad, at that time was a subsidiary called the Texas and New Orleans and Missouri Pacific Railroad.”

Buckley showed a closer look at what these packing plant train cars looked like.

“Here’s a picture of a Swift refrigerator line, if you bought meat in a store, and they had the Swift label, the cars looked exactly like that,” Dr. Buckley said.

Dr. Buckley said he is always open to bringing curious minds aboard the club.

“One of the purposes of our model railroad is to educate the public about railroading, real railroads in Southwest Louisiana also to basically build an O’Gauge model train, and people love trains at Christmas, that’s why we’ve had twelve hundred people here,” Buckley said.

If you are interested in learning more or want to join the club for yourself, call 337-274-6206.

