FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool, dry Tuesday is ahead with cold nights likely later this week

By Max Lagano
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cool but comfortable weather will remain in place early this week, before we track a stronger push of cold later this week.

Before then, we’ll have a comfortable couple days to enjoy. Monday night will become a little chilly, with temperatures ranging from the upper 30′s to low 40′s across our area. So you’ll want to bring a jacket with you out the door. But a nice Tuesday afternoon will take place with highs near 60 degrees along the interstate with cooler temps further north. An abundance of upper-level clouds should be present, but no rain is expected except for maybe an isolated sprinkle with the jet stream close by.

Another cool day is ahead Tuesday with highs near 60 along the interstate and cooler north.
Another cool day is ahead Tuesday with highs near 60 along the interstate and cooler north.

Wednesday afternoon looks even warmer, and temperatures may reach the low-to-mid 60′s (near average for this time of year). But by the late afternoon, we’ll track another cold front that will push into the area. No rain is expected along with it, but it will send a few cold nights our way.

Even colder air moves in after the arrival of a weak front Wednesday evening.
Even colder air moves in after the arrival of a weak front Wednesday evening.

That front will send low temperatures into the mid/upper 30′s for most locations away from the coast. The couple nights after that (Thursday and Friday nigh) look even colder as winds should be lighter with less clouds. If these conditions do in fact take place as models currently suggest, this would mean a light freeze (temperatures at or just below the freezing mark) would be likely along and north of I-10, and possibly as far south as the intracoastal waterway. That would also mean a chance for widespread frost, which in turn would mean we would need to protect plants and vegetation. We’ll keep a close eye on temperature trends throughout the week. And we’ll remain dry during this time as well.

Temperatures will fall down into the 30's for many by Thursday morning, with a light freeze...
Temperatures will fall down into the 30's for many by Thursday morning, with a light freeze possible by Friday and Saturday morning.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

