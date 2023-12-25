50/50 Thursdays
Endangered Okapi calf born at Cincinnati Zoo

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby Okapi on Dec. 17.
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby okapi on Sunday.

WXIX reports the calf was born Dec. 17 to mom Kuvua and dad Kiloro.

“This is Kuvua’s fourth calf, and she is an amazing momma,” said Renee Carpenter, senior keeper at the Cincinnati Zoo. “She’s being attentive to the little one’s every need. The calf is strong and looks healthy. It’s also super soft and fuzzy.”

The zoo will reveal the name and the sex of the calf at a later time.

This is the eighteenth okapi birth at the zoo since 1999. Okapis are endangered, making every birth of their species that much more important.

“Okapis are classified as threatened due to habitat destruction and poaching. The world population is approximately 15,000,” the zoo said in a press release.

