50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Buccaneers favorites over the Saints on Sunday, and to win the NFC South

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are -600 to win the NFC South. New Orleans trails Tampa at +650. (AP...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are -600 to win the NFC South. New Orleans trails Tampa at +650. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) are heavy favorites to win the NFC South over the Saints (7-8), and also to win on Sunday over the Black and Gold.

The Bucs are -600 to win the division. New Orleans trails Tampa at +650. Tampa Bay needs to win one of their final two games (vs Saints, at Panthers) to take the NFC South.

On Sunday, the Saints are 3-point underdogs to the Bucs. You can watch the game on FOX 8 at 12 p.m. Tailgate prepares you for the contest at 10 a.m.

Saints are 4-10-1 against the spread this season. Tampa Bay is 10-5 against the number.

For more sports betting talk, checkout the Final Bet at 10:35 p.m. on Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map

Latest News

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham talks with guard Gabe Vincent during the first half...
NBA Injury Report & Inactives Today - Monday, December 25
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs for a touchdown against the...
Discover the Best Week 16 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
Jackson State's Ken Evans Jr. brings the ball down the court during the first half of an NCAA...
Who’s the Best Team in the SWAC? See our Weekly SWAC Power Rankings
Houston forward J'Wan Roberts (13) tries to get a shot while defended by Auburn forward Johni...
Who’s the Best Team in the SEC? See our Weekly SEC Power Rankings