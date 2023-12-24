SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 23, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 23, 2023.

Shana Deloris Patterson, 38, Seattle, Wa.: Attempted possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); probation violation.

Gracie Ann Dickerson, 22, Singer: Battery of a dating partner.

Nychollas Keith Jasmine, 29, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Tyrone Dwayne Papillion, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Brittany Danielle Fountain, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; contraband; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Mason Cole Bedgood, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Orlando Dion King, 42, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; violations of protective orders.

Bradley Keith Manuel, 33, Lake Charles: Identity theft; careless operation; criminal trespass; resisting an officer by flight; resisting an officer by refusing to provide I.D.; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband.

Tony Perez, 56, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Deanna Trahan Seeney, 58, Starks: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; no turn signals.

Russell Troy Mearse, 54, Starks: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jeremy D. Kittle, 44, Sulphur: Four counts of possession of a Schedule II drug; two counts of pedestrians on highways or interstates; possession of a Schedule I drug; two counts of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule III drug; criminal mischief; contempt of court.

Russell John Rougeau, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; driver must be licensed; no insurance; careless operation; expired plate.

Emma Denine Brown, 54, Albany, Ga.: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); drug paraphernalia.

Jayson John Gerald Downs, 27, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Kortney Brooke Stineff, 25, Ragley: Child endangerment; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Javon Brielle Paul Boutte, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

Taniga Lasha De Wanda Gaines, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); drug paraphernalia; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor.

Damian Lee Ledoux, 32, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

