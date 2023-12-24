50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 23, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 23, 2023.

Shana Deloris Patterson, 38, Seattle, Wa.: Attempted possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); probation violation.

Gracie Ann Dickerson, 22, Singer: Battery of a dating partner.

Nychollas Keith Jasmine, 29, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Tyrone Dwayne Papillion, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Brittany Danielle Fountain, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; contraband; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Mason Cole Bedgood, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Orlando Dion King, 42, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; violations of protective orders.

Bradley Keith Manuel, 33, Lake Charles: Identity theft; careless operation; criminal trespass; resisting an officer by flight; resisting an officer by refusing to provide I.D.; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband.

Tony Perez, 56, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Deanna Trahan Seeney, 58, Starks: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; no turn signals.

Russell Troy Mearse, 54, Starks: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jeremy D. Kittle, 44, Sulphur: Four counts of possession of a Schedule II drug; two counts of pedestrians on highways or interstates; possession of a Schedule I drug; two counts of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule III drug; criminal mischief; contempt of court.

Russell John Rougeau, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; driver must be licensed; no insurance; careless operation; expired plate.

Emma Denine Brown, 54, Albany, Ga.: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); drug paraphernalia.

Jayson John Gerald Downs, 27, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Kortney Brooke Stineff, 25, Ragley: Child endangerment; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Javon Brielle Paul Boutte, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

Taniga Lasha De Wanda Gaines, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); drug paraphernalia; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor.

Damian Lee Ledoux, 32, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A much nicer Christmas Day will feature cool temps, more sunshine
NORAD Tracks Santa program launches December 1
NORAD tracking Santa’s every move as he delivers gifts across the world
The last full moon in 2023 will appear on Christmas Day.
Last full moon of the year appears on Christmas Day
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A rainy and windy Christmas Eve is expected ahead of the next cold front