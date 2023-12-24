50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur residents gather for holiday market

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Many shoppers were out for a holiday market in Sulphur.

Over 30 small businesses gathered at “Market at MoPo” located in the MoPo Goodies parking lot.

Shoppers got their hands on a variety of products such as baked goods, candles, jewelry, local produce, and more.

“We are celebrating all of the small businesses around Sulphur having everybody shop small for the holidays. We started the market in order to help bring awareness to the small businesses around here. So it’s just a good catch-all for everybody,” “Market at MoPo” manager Haley Poppinga said.

The market will be held every Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. starting after the new year.

