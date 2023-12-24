NORAD tracking Santa’s every move as he delivers gifts across the world

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Day in and day out, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is responsible for defending North America so they have sensors all over the world and even in space, but on Christmas Eve they’re used for a special operation.

They’re tracking Santa’s sleigh and tonight he is officially on his way to deliver gifts to those who believe.

Volunteers at NORAD are busy with this mission keeping track of Santa’s sleigh minute by minute and answer calls from all over the world.

Calling in or tracking online has been a tradition for NORAD for over 65 years.

Major General Radiff is a fighter pilot by trade and he’s even seen Santa and his reindeer in real life.

“I’ve been on alert 5 different Christmas Eves where I’ve went up and intercepted Santa so I always talk about Rudolf’s big red nose and how hot it looks because you can see it from night vision goggles and you can use other systems to track its heat,” he said. “The question I get asked most is “Is Santa nice?” and “Is Rudolf nice?” and so I say yeah they’re both really nice from what I can tell. Santa always gives a big wave and a ho ho ho every time I’ve been fortunate enough to intercept him.”

Radiff also says that it’s best to be in bed by 8:30 or 9 o’clock since Santa usually arrives between 9 and midnight to deliver presents.

To track Santa, you can call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) or CLICK HERE.

