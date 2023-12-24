50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

NORAD tracking Santa’s every move as he delivers gifts across the world

NORAD Tracks Santa program launches December 1
They’re tracking Santa’s sleigh and tonight he is officially on his way to deliver gifts to those who believe.(tcw-wave)
By Andrea Robinson
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Day in and day out, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is responsible for defending North America so they have sensors all over the world and even in space, but on Christmas Eve they’re used for a special operation.

They’re tracking Santa’s sleigh and tonight he is officially on his way to deliver gifts to those who believe.

Volunteers at NORAD are busy with this mission keeping track of Santa’s sleigh minute by minute and answer calls from all over the world.

Calling in or tracking online has been a tradition for NORAD for over 65 years.

Major General Radiff is a fighter pilot by trade and he’s even seen Santa and his reindeer in real life.

“I’ve been on alert 5 different Christmas Eves where I’ve went up and intercepted Santa so I always talk about Rudolf’s big red nose and how hot it looks because you can see it from night vision goggles and you can use other systems to track its heat,” he said. “The question I get asked most is “Is Santa nice?” and “Is Rudolf nice?” and so I say yeah they’re both really nice from what I can tell. Santa always gives a big wave and a ho ho ho every time I’ve been fortunate enough to intercept him.”

Radiff also says that it’s best to be in bed by 8:30 or 9 o’clock since Santa usually arrives between 9 and midnight to deliver presents.

To track Santa, you can call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) or CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A much nicer Christmas Day will feature cool temps, more sunshine
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 23, 2023.
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 23, 2023
The last full moon in 2023 will appear on Christmas Day.
Last full moon of the year appears on Christmas Day
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A rainy and windy Christmas Eve is expected ahead of the next cold front