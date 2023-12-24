50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A much nicer Christmas Day will feature cool temps, more sunshine

By Max Lagano
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Conditions will turn a lot more merry as we celebrate Christmas on Monday. Before then, we’ll see rain begin to depart during the rest of Christmas Eve. We also have a good chance to see fog develop by midnight given the rain and winds that will calm down. So you still will want to be careful on the roads if you’re heading back home tonight.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

As Santa makes his arrival early Monday morning, a cold front will as well and push in drier weather for the afternoon. This will also push out any low clouds and fog that forms overnight by daybreak too. The result will be a fairly cool but comfortable day with temperatures ranging from the upper 50;’s in our northern parishes to  low 60′s along the interstate. We should also be able to see a decent amount of sunshine again, even with some upperlevel clouds in the mix. At night, temperatures will become noticeably cooler as colder air oushes in behind the front. Lows should range from the low 40′s near the interstate to upper 30′s north of I-10.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

After Christmas, dry air will remain in place for at least the next several days. But by the end of the week, we look set to turn much cooler. A weaker front will moves through the area sometime between Wednesday evening and the night. No rain is expected with this, but a stronger push of cold air will take shape and give way to a few cold nights afterwards.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Wednesday night should see lows back in the 30′s for most locations away from the coast. The couple nights after that (Thursday and Friday nigh) may be even colder. With few clouds expected and winds that should be light, it is a decent possibility that locations along and north of the interstate dip near or below freezing. This would mean another chance for widespread frost, which in turn would mean protecting plants and vegetation. We’ll keep a close eye on temperature trends throughout the week.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A rainy and windy Christmas Eve is expected ahead of the next cold front
Widespread rain will move in overnight and the morning of Christmas Eve.
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 10:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Scattered showers may return by Saturday afternoon ahead of the main rain event by Christmas Eve.
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mild, cloudy Saturday will give way to widespread rain by early Christmas Eve