FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A much nicer Christmas Day will feature cool temps, more sunshine

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Conditions will turn a lot more merry as we celebrate Christmas on Monday. Before then, we’ll see rain begin to depart during the rest of Christmas Eve. We also have a good chance to see fog develop by midnight given the rain and winds that will calm down. So you still will want to be careful on the roads if you’re heading back home tonight.

As Santa makes his arrival early Monday morning, a cold front will as well and push in drier weather for the afternoon. This will also push out any low clouds and fog that forms overnight by daybreak too. The result will be a fairly cool but comfortable day with temperatures ranging from the upper 50;’s in our northern parishes to low 60′s along the interstate. We should also be able to see a decent amount of sunshine again, even with some upperlevel clouds in the mix. At night, temperatures will become noticeably cooler as colder air oushes in behind the front. Lows should range from the low 40′s near the interstate to upper 30′s north of I-10.

After Christmas, dry air will remain in place for at least the next several days. But by the end of the week, we look set to turn much cooler. A weaker front will moves through the area sometime between Wednesday evening and the night. No rain is expected with this, but a stronger push of cold air will take shape and give way to a few cold nights afterwards.

Wednesday night should see lows back in the 30′s for most locations away from the coast. The couple nights after that (Thursday and Friday nigh) may be even colder. With few clouds expected and winds that should be light, it is a decent possibility that locations along and north of the interstate dip near or below freezing. This would mean another chance for widespread frost, which in turn would mean protecting plants and vegetation. We’ll keep a close eye on temperature trends throughout the week.

