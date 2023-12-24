50/50 Thursdays
Family of a Texas man who was killed by Sulphur Police demands justice

By Morgan Babineaux and Andrea Robinson
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One family is demanding justice for the Baytown, Tx. man who was shot and killed by Sulphur Police last month.

Now the family alongside the group ‘The New Black Panther Nation’ took their frustration to the Sulphur Police Department in protest.

Baring signs begging the question: what if it was your son, brother or father?

“Ismael! Ismael! Say his name! Ismael!” the group chanted.

Ismael Reyes, his family now seeking justice for his death which they believe shouldn’t have happened.

It all started late one Sunday night. On November 19, Sulphur Police responded to a shots fired call near a business on Ruth Street, according to state police.

The complainant described a silver vehicle leaving the area and heading East on Henning Drive.

When an officer saw a vehicle matching that description on Henning Drive, they began “interacting” with the people around the vehicle.

While officials provided little detail about what all that interaction entails - state police did say one person was shot by officers.

“We just pulled up to the house, I remember going inside the house and coming out, ‘cause I was excited to be with my family, and with my uncle,” Ismael’s nephew said.

Reyes’ family says there are parts to that story given by state police that they remember differently. His nephew who was there that night says Sulphur Police officers who responded didn’t reveal their authority when they pulled up to the car.

“And within thirty seconds, the cops just pull up on us, with the lights flashing in our face, just telling us to get down, get down, I don’t hear them telling, or calling themselves cops, I don’t see no cop cars, so I think it’s a prank at this point, I thought it was a joke,” Ismael’s nephew said.

He says the situation escalated when the officers were telling everyone there to get on the ground.

“And when they got close enough where I could see their guns? That’s when I knew it was serious, and I got on the ground, the moment I got on the ground I heard gunshots,” he said.

Demands from the family could be heard blocks away as they wanted the Sulphur Police Department to release body cam footage from that night.

“I didn’t know they were cops until they had cuffs on me, and I just saw them dragging my uncle away in a cop car,” Ismael’s nephew said.

During their protest Saturday morning, no representatives from the department were present.

A month has now passed since the death of Reyes. A month they say has gone by without justice, and that’s now the only thing they want.

“Release the body cam footage! What do we want? Justice! What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” they chanted.

The family says they have not heard back from police regarding their request for body cam video.

We reached out to both state police Sulphur PD. Neither provided us with any additional information, telling us this is still an active investigation.

