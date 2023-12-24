Fairview Elementary students discuss Santa’s image, how he delivers toys

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Christmas can be a child’s favorite time of the year and the most exciting part is the white-bearded red suit-wearing giver named Santa Clause.

You’ll know it’s him if you notice what he’s wearing.

“He wears a red suit with boots.” ”With a white fluff and wears a Christmas hat.”

And everyone has their own idea of how old Santa is and could be.

“One hundred and fifty.”

“Like 50.”

”Sheesh he’s been around, so I think he’s ancient so I think he’s a hundred or plus years old.”

The students at Fairview Elementary say they have no questions about the magical man who works around the clock to fill stockings and brings toys.

And a common question how does Santa Claus fit down a chimney to fill your stocking and bring you gifts?

“You know how there’s like fairy dust. I feel like there’s like dust that Santa uses to fit down a chimney.”

“I think he just goes down. I think he just pushes himself to go down deeper and deeper into the chimney.”

“It depends on what size the chimney is.”

“Magical powers.”

But Christmas is not just about Santa delivering toys to the world but about appreciating other things.

“To be with my family, opening gifts, and sharing love.”

“Sharing how thankful I am because of my family members.”

