50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Children of all ages have breakfast with Santa

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Children of all ages were able to stop by the Allen P. August Senior Multipurpose Annex to grab a hearty breakfast and a picture with Santa Claus.

Children were even able to pick out a special toy to spread even more Christmas cheer.

Mike Smith, District 2 Police Juror in Calcasieu Parish, says the holiday season is all about giving.

“You have to be in touch with the community, so everybody could also come out and enjoy and participate and get involved. There’s the whole thing about it is to take care of people, cause people come first and kids,” Smith said.

Smiles were abundant, and everyone was excited to see the special man dressed in red.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map

Latest News

Sulphur residents gather for holiday market
Sulphur residents gather for holiday market
Sulphur residents gather for holiday market
Sulphur residents gather for holiday market
Before the Flying Grinch makes his way to Southwest Louisiana tomorrow, he flew over Vidrine,...
Flying Grinch gets stuck on power lines
Flying Grinch gets stuck on power lines
Flying Grinch gets stuck on power lines