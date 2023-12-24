Children of all ages have breakfast with Santa

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Children of all ages were able to stop by the Allen P. August Senior Multipurpose Annex to grab a hearty breakfast and a picture with Santa Claus.

Children were even able to pick out a special toy to spread even more Christmas cheer.

Mike Smith, District 2 Police Juror in Calcasieu Parish, says the holiday season is all about giving.

“You have to be in touch with the community, so everybody could also come out and enjoy and participate and get involved. There’s the whole thing about it is to take care of people, cause people come first and kids,” Smith said.

Smiles were abundant, and everyone was excited to see the special man dressed in red.

