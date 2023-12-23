SWLA shoppers step out for last-minute Christmas gifts

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - What’s known as the most wonderful time of the year is also the busiest, especially if you’re doing last-minute Christmas shopping like many people we caught up with today.

“We had over like 30 people in line ready to come in, yes we had them lined up. I mean, the lines right now are all the way back, we have three registers, six ringer ups,” Accessory Zone Owner Rhonda Kleckley said.

From full parking lots to large crowds, nothing held last-minute shoppers back from crossing items off their lists.

“I thought I was done, but I’m evening up all the gifts between the grandchildren, different grandchildren right now,” shopper Judy Davidson said.

“The kids are finding something for my wife, my mom,” shopper Eric Milner said.

Whether you are grabbing a lot of things or something simple, there are a few things you can’t avoid, like those long lines – the part of Christmas shopping that everyone dreads, especially when done last minute.

“Get out early in the morning and be in stores the minute they open,” Davidson said.

But that’s not the only thing you have to worry about. There is also the traffic on the way to your destination.

“It’s horrible, to say this is Lake Charles, it’s horrible,” shopper Lisa Raymond said.

It’s always better to plan ahead of time to get all your shopping out the way, but what would the holidays be without a little sacrifice?

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.