SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 22, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 22, 2023.

Blain Thomas Swisher, 36, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery - strangulation.

Ryan Paul Romero, 42, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; headlamps on motor vehicles.

Oscar Rodriguez, 41, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Kato Jamal Harrison, 34, Lake Charles: Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; resisting an officer.

Kenneth Wayne Burnworth, 66, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Brandon Blake Authement, 27, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Lance Michael Narcisse, 36, New Iberia: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; contempt of court.

Frank Edward Simpson, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; false imprisonment.

Dahlen Morgan Kiffe, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.

Aaron Daniel Perry, 25, Westlake: Two counts of produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Amber Nichole Miller, 35, Starks: Out of state detainer.

Brittany Amanda Malone, 26, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Austin Avery Wigg, 28, Lacassine: Instate detainer.

Dalton Michael Tomplait, 38, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Justin Michael Garcia, 33, Lake Charles: Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Jermaine Torino Jordan, 49, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass; disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.