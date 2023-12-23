Sports Person of the Week - Merryville’s Avery Cournoyer scores 1,000th career point

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Avery Cournoyer’s name will forever be remembered at Merryville high school after scoring the one-thousandth point of her career as a freshman.

“I was definitely keeping track since the end of my eighth grade season but it was such a good feeling knowing I accomplished that and like at such a young age I felt so grateful and it was really exciting for me,” Cournoyer said.

Cournoyer has been on varsity since her seventh grade year and her head coach stormy Fortenberry has watched her game develop throughout the years.

“Avery has had to play a lot of different roles over the years of being a starter at Merryville and I think basketball runs in her family and I’m super proud of her but I know that’s not what she wants to be known for, her goals are so much higher than that and so I’m excited to see what she does in the future,” Fortenberry said.

She’s right basketball does run in her family, coach Fortenberry and Cournoyer are first cousins which has created a special dynamic on and off the court.

“Knowing that I have someone to talk to outside of the court and just having that one on one kind of relationship its a lot its great because you get to know each other at a personal level and its a lot better than just having her as a coach,” Cournoyer said.

All of Cournoyer’s siblings have played or currently play basketball at Merryville most notably her sister Andrea who surpassed more than 5,500 points and ranks third on Louisiana’s all time scoring list.

Despite having natural talent on her side Cournoyer says she never would have reached this milestone without the support of her teammates.

“Basketball is a team sport i would not be where I’m at without them so they played a huge role and I hope they know that because even the ones who don’t get minutes on the court them encouraging me means a lot,” Cournoyer said.

The star point guard isn’t satisfied she has her eyes set on an even greater goal.

“My goal for the end of the season is 1,500 but hopefully I’ll get 2,0000 one way or another soon,” Cournoyer said.

