‘Shop with a firefighter’ trip brightens Oberlin family’s holiday

OBERLIN, La. (KPLC) - One lucky family got the Christmas present of a lifetime tonight – a very special escort and a shopping spree with the Oberlin Fire Department.

“I love Christmas. Christmas is a good time of the year, and to me, it’s about showing the true meaning of Christmas, which is about giving, not so much receiving,” Fire Chief Ryan Daigle said.

The lucky family was able to take a ride on a fire truck to the store for a Christmas shopping spree. The idea came from the Oberlin fire crew after seeing so many events like “Shop with a Cop” in bigger cities.

Chief Daigle said just because citizens live in smaller towns doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t be able to enjoy these big opportunities.

“By this opportunity, you know, we get to make someone’s dream come true,” he said.

Daigle said the chance to do events like this one and spread Christmas cheer is one reason why he loves his job. Ladara Caesar is a junior firefighter who tagged along for the fun.

“What inspired me really was like finding out some kids don’t have as much as I had. ‘Cause like when I was a kid I had bikes, you know, I was able to afford those things, and it was just thinking about you know, the fun I had with it, another kid can have it,” Caesar said.

Caesar not only contributed to today’s shopping spree but also purchased a bike among other things for families in need. She said it’s something she has done ever since she was very young.

“Usually i would donate smaller toys, you know, not something too big, but this year I decided to do something a little bit bigger. It just, you know, feels better,” she said.

Caesar said she loves being able to make a change within the community and encourages other children her age to do the same.

“You don’t have to do anything real big. You can do the smallest thing, and you know it’s still giving back to the community.”

