FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A rainy and windy Christmas Eve is expected ahead of the next cold front

Moisture will continue to increase across our area Saturday evening. By midnight Sunday, a widespread round of steady rain will make its’ way into SWLA, and activity should continue through the overnight hours into the morning on Christmas Eve. Some of the rain may be locally heavy at times, and we may even hear a couple rumbles of thunder. Some good news is that severe weather is not expected since instability in the atmosphere still looks like it will be very limited. However you will want to use caution if you are traveling on Sunday morning. Additionally a windy day is expected with gusts over 30 mph at times possible, which may provide a hazard to travel and loose Christmas decorations or other objects.

Numerous showers and even some downpours are likely Christmas Eve, especially during the first half of the day. (KPLC)

Rain should continue through the morning and into the early afternoon, though it may begin to break up a little bit. Still, there is likely to at least be a scattering of showers and downpours around through the afternoon, and some models bring another round of widespread rain in for the early evening. So while we may see a few chances to get outdoors at times, an overall soggy day is expected and Christmas Eve festivities are going to be best held indoors.

A general 1-2 inches of rain still is a good bet by Sunday evening, with locally higher amounts possible. (KPLC)

A silver lining to this is that we are still on track for much of the area to at least receive an inch of beneficial rainfall. Localized amount of 2-3 inches possible in any heavier pockets of rain are possible as well. With the ground still pretty dry, flooding is not a huge concern though some pockets of ponding are possible in the heaviest rain rates.

Rain will taper off by the evening of Christmas Eve. Christmas Day (Monday) looks much better with some clouds but drier conditions. (KPLC)

By Christmas Day, the cold front will sweep through and make for a better day to enjoy time outdoors as we celebrate. It will be breezy however and temperatures may actually fall a little throughout the day, though highs in the low-to-mid 60′s are expected. After that, it looks like mostly drier weather should continue at least for much of the week. Temperatures will continue to drop, likely to below-normal levels by the middle of the week. By Wednesday, highs should fall near the 60 degree mark, with lows in the upper 30′s to near 40 in many locations..

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

