Electric bills increasing for BECi customers

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Electric customers will begin noticing an increase in their bills at the beginning of the new year.

Starting in January 2024, a significant increase in power cost adjustment will appear on customers’ electric bills, BECi said in a letter to members.

BECi says the rate increase is due to an increase in purchased power costs from its power supplier, Cleco-Cajun. Cleco-Cajun says its price increase is due to the cost of delivered coal going up.

Customers who use 1,000 kWh/month could expect a 26% price increase, BECi said.

The increase comes just nine days after a new general manager was hired, a decision that drew in dozens of residents to voice their opinions.

BECi says they are challenging the increase by submitting a “payment under protest” letter to Cleco-Cajun.

The price increase will last at least two months, but could last longer depending on when water levels return to normal.

