50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Electric bills increasing for BECi customers

By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Electric customers will begin noticing an increase in their bills at the beginning of the new year.

Starting in January 2024, a significant increase in power cost adjustment will appear on customers’ electric bills, BECi said in a letter to members.

BECi says the rate increase is due to an increase in purchased power costs from its power supplier, Cleco-Cajun. Cleco-Cajun says its price increase is due to the cost of delivered coal going up.

Customers who use 1,000 kWh/month could expect a 26% price increase, BECi said.

The increase comes just nine days after a new general manager was hired, a decision that drew in dozens of residents to voice their opinions.

BECi says they are challenging the increase by submitting a “payment under protest” letter to Cleco-Cajun.

The price increase will last at least two months, but could last longer depending on when water levels return to normal.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map

Latest News

Warrant scam resurfaces in Calcasieu Parish
‘Shop with a firefighter’ trip brightens Oberlin family’s holiday
‘Shop with a firefighter’ trip brightens Oberlin family’s holiday
‘Shop with a firefighter’ trip brightens Oberlin family’s holiday
Shop with a firefighter
Shoppers discuss last minute items they're crossing off their Christmas list.
SWLA shoppers step out for last-minute Christmas gifts