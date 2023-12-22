50/50 Thursdays
Warrant scam resurfaces in Calcasieu Parish

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam that has resurfaced in the area.

A caller pretending to be a sheriff’s deputy is calling victims, claiming a warrant has been issued for their arrest and if they do not pay a fee, they will spend the Christmas holidays in jail. The caller is using the name of a current Calcasieu deputy and instructing victims to purchase a prepaid card or make a payment using a Bitcoin kiosk to avoid being arrested.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso says that if a law enforcement official calls someone to inform them of a warrant, the official will never ask for money or payment over the phone. He also said most warrants are served in person.

