SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 21, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 21, 2023.

Denna Renee Baronet, 56, Lake Charles: Unlawful use of 911.

Zachary Clay Trosclair, 21, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Sarah Lynn Chaney, 42, Longville: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ozie Car Davis IV, 29, Lake Charles: Speeding; resisting an officer by flight; contempt of court; possession of stolen things under $1,000.

William Blake Leeds, 36, DeRidder: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges).

David Joseph Reeves Jr., 52, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lynell Henry Reynolds, 18, Lake Charles: Aggravated escape; instate detainer.

Richard Paul Hogarth, 67, Lake Charles: Telephone harassment.

Timothy Wayne Phillips, 35, Sulphur: Failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; illegal use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor.

Asia Lashona Meekins, 26, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000.

