Shaq’s Big Chicken coming to Lake Charles

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There’s a new chicken restaurant that is looking to spread its wings in Lake Charles. And this one comes from basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

Big Chicken already has a number of locations across the country, but Lake Charles will be the fast-casual chicken restaurant’s first expansion into Louisiana.

There is no word yet on where in Lake Charles the restaurant will be located or when it will open.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

