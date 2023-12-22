Recall alert: Hover-1 Helix Hoverboards recalled due to fire hazard

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall includes 25,000 hoverboards that were a fire hazard.

The recall affects only the Hover-1 Helix hoverboards in camouflage and galaxy colors. According to the commission, the lithium-ion battery in the hoverboards can overheat, causing fires.

Recall alert: Hover-1 Helix Hoverboards recalled due to fire hazard
Recall alert: Hover-1 Helix Hoverboards recalled due to fire hazard(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The recalled hoverboards had serial numbers containing 15914, 19203, or 19988 as the fifth code in the six-code serial number affixed to the bottom of the board. “Hover-1″ is printed on the front of the board and the model “Hover-1 Helix” and the serial number can be found on separate labels on the bottom of the hoverboard.

There were three reports of the hoverboards starting a fire, the commission reports. These reports are associated with five reports of “people experiencing headaches, nausea, or coughs from smoke inhalation and approximately $25,000 in reported property damage.”

The commission is telling the public to immediately stop using the recalled hoverboards and contact Hover-1 to learn how to receive a free replacement.

The company can be reached at their toll free number at 888-556-8426 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET on Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.hover-1.com/pages/important-safety-information or www.hover-1.com.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

KPLC First Alert Forecast

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mild, cloudy Saturday will give way to widespread rain by early Christmas Eve

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Max Lagano
Rain will become increasingly likely by Saturday evening and into early Christmas Eve.

News

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cities Service Highway

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cities Service Highway

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

Estranged husband arrested after Leesville woman found dead

Updated: 44 minutes ago

News

KPLC Live at Five

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|

Latest News

News

Scam Alert

Warrant scam resurfaces in Calcasieu Parish

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam that has resurfaced in the area.

News

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: McNeese Street closed near Kirkman, Common streets

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AnaClare Barras
Police alerted the public shortly before 3 p.m. to avoid the area for several hours.

News

Officers with the Sulphur Police Department are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident on...

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cities Service Highway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Johnathan Manning
Two vehicles were involved in the accident.

Crime

Ozell Craft

Estranged husband arrested after Leesville woman found dead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AnaClare Barras
Deputies responded to a call just before 7 a.m. of what appeared to be a deceased female near an apartment complex in Vernon Parish.

State

YoungBoy, real name Kentrell Gaulden, invited Billboard to his Salt Lake City mansion, where...

Judge denies NBA Youngboy more studio time; lessens house arrest conditions slightly

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mykal Vincent
A federal judge denied rapper NBA YoungBoy's request for increased studio time, despite arguments from his attorneys about declining record sales

National

Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!

A hippopotamus for Christmas: Zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Lutz and Dorothy Sedovic
The Tanganyika Wildlife Park announced the 13-pound male calf was born on Dec. 14.