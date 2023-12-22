Principals of the year announced in Calcasieu Parish

By AnaClare Barras
Dec. 22, 2023
CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board announced Melanie Brady, Dr. Shonna Anderson, and Justin Mahoney were selected as the elementary, middle and high school principals of the year.

The Elementary Principal of the Year was awarded to Melanie Brady, who works at LeBleu Settlement.

The Elementary Principal of the Year was awarded to Melanie Brady, who works at LeBleu Settlement.(Calcasieu Parish School Board)

Brady became principal at LeBleu Settlement in 2019, coming in with assistant principal experience from Gillis Elementary and classroom experience spanning over 15 years. During her tenure, the school has maintained an A letter grade, while also earning Top Gains and Opportunity designations from the Louisiana Department of Education. Brady also currently serves as the district’s mentor for first-year elementary school principals.

“Continuing to build strong relationships with students, parents, stakeholders within the school and community, is key in providing the best possible educational experiences for children,” said Brady.

The Middle School Principal of the Year was awarded to Dr. Shonna Anderson, who works at Molo Middle School.

The Middle School Principal of the Year was awarded to Dr. Shonna Anderson, who works at Molo Middle School.(Calcasieu Parish School Board)

Dr. Anderson developed a passion for education over two decades ago when she began her career in education working as a substitute teacher. She quickly discovered her love for guiding and inspiring young minds, the Calcasieu Parish School Board writes.

“I hope that my journey in education continues to be a testament to the transformative power of dedicated educators,” said Dr. Anderson. “I hope that my story inspires not only those within the education field, but also students. I want students to dream big, work hard, and make it happen.”

Justin Mahoney from College Street Vocational Center was chosen as the High School Principal of the Year.

Justin Mahoney from College Street Vocational Center was chosen as the High School Principal of the Year.(Calcasieu Parish School Board)

Mahoney has served as principal for the past eleven years. He began his educational career as a fifth-grade teacher at Brentwood Elementary. He then taught Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) at three different campuses and NCCER Core at College Street Vocational Center.

“As a Career and Technical educator, I am honored to be named the 2024 Calcasieu Parish High School Principal of the Year,” said Mr. Mahoney. “I look forward to effectively representing Calcasieu Parish at the state level.”

