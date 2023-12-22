Panorama Music House offering free meals for those in need on Christmas Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There will be a free meal giveaway for those in need at Panorama Music House on Christmas Day.

From noon until 4 p.m., they will be serving turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, rolls, hot cocoa, and more.

For those who need a ride, you can call 337-802-7166.

Panorama Music House is located at 331 Broad Street in downtown Lake Charles.

