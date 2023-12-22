Outdoor report with Hal McMillin - Dec. 22, 2023

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We spoke with Hal McMillin this morning who gave an overview of hunting, fishing, last-minute Christmas gifts, and also his annual Mardi Gras ski trip.

It’s been a good season for duck hunting and it’s still ramping up. If you live near water you’ve probably already noticed the migration for ducks and geese. It’s been a bit of a late migration this year but it is starting to pick up.

Saltwater fishing has also been good. If you’ve got a dock or a friend with a dock the salinity is moving in so you can catch lots of fish right here in our area. Its also a great time for crabbing right here in the Lake Charles and Calcasieu Lake area.

For those looking for last-minute Christmas gifts for the hunter in your family, Hal has a few that you might be able to find at stores here locally:

Hal’s annual trip to Angel Fire Ski Resort in New Mexico is also coming up. It will be from Friday, February 9, through Friday, February 16.

It’s a family-friendly Mardi Gras ski trip that will feature entertainment by Kevin Bartin and the JMS Effect.

You can find out more on the Hal’s Pal’s page HERE.

