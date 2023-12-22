New activity buses coming to Calcasieu Parish schools

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board announced the introduction of 20 new activity buses to become available in January.

The activity buses will be used for field trips and athletic events and will not be used for residential drop-offs. They can be reserved by any CPSB school or program.

Of the 20 buses, nine of those are general CPSB activity buses, and the remaining 11 are designated for each of Calcasieu’s high schools, and they will have colors and graphics specific to the assigned school.

