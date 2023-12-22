50/50 Thursdays
New activity buses coming to Calcasieu Parish schools

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board announced the introduction of 20 new activity buses to become available in January.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board announced the introduction of 20 new activity buses to become available in January.(Calcasieu Parish School Board)

The activity buses will be used for field trips and athletic events and will not be used for residential drop-offs. They can be reserved by any CPSB school or program.

Of the 20 buses, nine of those are general CPSB activity buses, and the remaining 11 are designated for each of Calcasieu’s high schools, and they will have colors and graphics specific to the assigned school.

