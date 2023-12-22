50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles family shares Christmas traditions with newly-adopted son

By Jade Moreau
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some ask for a puppy, a new car, a new TV or other material items for Christmas, but one Lake Charles family received a gift that’s priceless.

“There’s a huge age gap, but they keep me going,” Hope Holmes said.

The Holmes family, already including several little ones, grew by two more little feet and a big personality.

“I run back and forth every day between school, practices, aftercare,” Holmes said.

In 2021, Hope and Eric decided they wanted another child and were hoping to adopt a little girl.

“My plan wasn’t to adopt right away,” Holmes said. “My plan was to just foster kids in and out the home, and to just help out.”

That fateful call was a 3-day-old little boy.

“But, as we grew so attached to him, we’ve been having him since he was a newborn baby, we just had to have him,” Holmes said.

They call Kyngston a blessing from God.

“An angel sent from an angel, because when we received Kyng in Nov. 22 of 2021, his mom passed the very next day,” Holmes said. “So he brought so much joy to our lives.”

Kyngston is now 2 years old and spending this Christmas as an official member of the family. His adoption was finalized in September of this year, but the Holmes said he’s always been a part of their hearts since day one.

“When you see the light at the end of the tunnel, and you have a beautiful and healthy child, that is bringing so much energy to your family, and it just saves someone,” Holmes said. “It saves a life.”

On Christmas Eve, the Holmes will open up a present from Santa, and they are also baking cookies and having a cookie decorating contest which are creating memories they are excited to share with Kyngston.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map

Latest News

Lake Charles family shares Christmas traditions with adopted son
Lake Charles family shares Christmas traditions with adopted son
4 convicted murderers from SWLA pardoned by Gov. Edwards
Cameron community Christmas party
Christmas comes early as firetrucks deliver gifts to Westlake families
Christmas comes early as firetrucks deliver gifts to Westlake families