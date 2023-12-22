Lake Charles family shares Christmas traditions with newly-adopted son

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some ask for a puppy, a new car, a new TV or other material items for Christmas, but one Lake Charles family received a gift that’s priceless.

“There’s a huge age gap, but they keep me going,” Hope Holmes said.

The Holmes family, already including several little ones, grew by two more little feet and a big personality.

“I run back and forth every day between school, practices, aftercare,” Holmes said.

In 2021, Hope and Eric decided they wanted another child and were hoping to adopt a little girl.

“My plan wasn’t to adopt right away,” Holmes said. “My plan was to just foster kids in and out the home, and to just help out.”

That fateful call was a 3-day-old little boy.

“But, as we grew so attached to him, we’ve been having him since he was a newborn baby, we just had to have him,” Holmes said.

They call Kyngston a blessing from God.

“An angel sent from an angel, because when we received Kyng in Nov. 22 of 2021, his mom passed the very next day,” Holmes said. “So he brought so much joy to our lives.”

Kyngston is now 2 years old and spending this Christmas as an official member of the family. His adoption was finalized in September of this year, but the Holmes said he’s always been a part of their hearts since day one.

“When you see the light at the end of the tunnel, and you have a beautiful and healthy child, that is bringing so much energy to your family, and it just saves someone,” Holmes said. “It saves a life.”

On Christmas Eve, the Holmes will open up a present from Santa, and they are also baking cookies and having a cookie decorating contest which are creating memories they are excited to share with Kyngston.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.