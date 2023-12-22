Lake Charles business offers new way to see Christmas lights in style

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s a classic way to celebrate the holidays - checking out the Christmas lights across Southwest Louisiana, and this year there’s a new way to do it.

The beautiful flashes of color and music make for a magical Christmas experience for families in the Lake Area.

Whether you go see the over-the-top Christmas lights along Shell Beach Drive in Lake Charles or the homes along Pecan Street in Sulphur, you are guaranteed to be in for a treat.

“Well usually we bring like fudge, and so it’s just fun to put on some Christmas music and roll the windows down. We like to go down Shell Beach and just look at the lights and how beautiful Lake Charles looks at night lit up for Christmas,” Erin Guillory said.

How you choose to watch the Christmas lights is up to you, but typically, most will hop in their vehicle with your family and ride around town.

“Every year is different seeing the kids, how they get excited about the homes, and I feel like every year Lake Charles does a great job,” Chelsea Brennan said.

Traditionally, horse-drawn carriages take people around to see Christmas lights in downtown Lake Charles, but now there is another option. You can watch Christmas lights from the comfort of a limousine or party bus.

“Lots of excitement we got the Christmas music blasting on the vehicles, we got the lights on in both vehicles and its always a fun time. You’re more than welcome to bring hot chocolate or candy canes or whatever you want to bring on the ride and it’s always a fun time. You get to see the Christmas lights in a different point of view than you normally do,” Lake City Limousine General Manager Bryce Boudreaux said.

Lake City Limousine said they’ll be spreading holiday cheer with rides until Christmas night or even after. You can find them parked in front of the Lake Charles Event Center sign, formerly known as the civic center.

”What’s really fun about it is getting to do it with our friends, so instead of just taking one vehicle, we get to share it together, so that’s probably my favorite thing about it,” Brennan said.

You can find our full map of the best spots to see beautiful Christmas lights here.

