How to keep your big holiday diet friendly

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Christmas is one of those times when we all get together to enjoy traditional recipes, passed down for generations, and tempting even those with the most strict diet to slip into a food coma. But dieticians say there are ways to avoid overindulging too much.

Emily Clyde is a registered dietician with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital who says you can still have those tempting treats as long as you keep things balanced.

“A lot of people have the all-or-nothing mentality, especially during the holidays. They’ll say, ‘Oh, I fell off the wagon so now I’m just going to go off the deep end,’ when it really doesn’t have to be like that.”

She says even during the holidays it’s important to remember moderation, “Balance is everything. So allow yourself to have those traditional recipes but still find ways to incorporate more veggies.”

That means carrots, squash, and sweet potatoes are good things to incorporate into the holiday menu.

“Those foods are more nutrient dense and less calorically dense so it’s more so going to give your body the things that it needs without contributing to those overall calories.”

Another helpful tip is to understand your body’s hunger and fullness cues. That can help you from over-indulging, knowing when to pull out the Tupperware, and start prepping your post-holiday leftovers.

Clyde says it’s also good to eat a small morning meal rather than waiting all day to eat the big holiday meal if you’re trying to keep to your diet. That can help reduce cravings for snacks throughout the day.

“People kind of save up. They may not eat in the morning and then save up for their meal later on that they’re eating at 2 p.m. Sometimes that can cause some dramatic blood sugar spikes and that could be concerning for someone with diabetes or other related conditions.”

Another way to help have a healthier holiday is to substitute ingredients in those traditional recipes which can make them more nutrient friendly.

“Modifying existing recipes to make them healthier is a great way to cut out extra fat sodium, and sugar,” says Clyde. “Using things like cinnamon and vanilla as a replacement so you don’t have to use as much brown sugar. Other tips would be such as... watch our serving size of gravies and cream. Sauces can cause those calories to really add up.”

You can also cook your stuffing separate from the meat juice which will reduce the fat content in the stuffing.

And don’t forget about the beverages which also contribute to your overall sugar and caloric intake.

Incorporating these new and improved healthier dishes during the holidays and also year-round can help prevent diabetes, heart disease, and other health conditions.

