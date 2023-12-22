FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mild, cloudy Saturday will give way to widespread rain by early Christmas Eve

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - More mild and quiet weather will start our Saturday, but it won’t take long to track the next round of widespread rain.

The first half of our Saturday is not likely to look too different from our Friday. High temperatures are likely to return to near 70 by the early afternoon, before more clouds begin to push in. Rain chances will limited be through the mid afternoon, with any rain taking the form of isolated showers, so we should have opportunities to get outside during the morning and at least the early afternoon. But by Saturday evening, we may start to see an increase in shower activity as we track the system that eventually will give us a good coverage of rain.

A few showers are possible in the afternoon Saturday, with otherwise cloudy and warm conditions. (KPLC)

Even greater moisture will arrive between late Saturday and Christmas Eve on Sunday, and this is when we are likely to see the most widespread rain. A good coverage of showers remains likely between overnight Saturday and through the early afternoon on Christmas Eve, and we may even hear a couple rumbles of thunder. Some good news is that severe weather is not expected since instability in the atmosphere looks low. The only what for that to change would be if we warm up more than forecast, though that looks unlikely right now.

Widespread rain will move in past midnight on Sunday, and last at least through the morning hours. (KPLC)

Widespread rain might begin to depart by the evening hours, but most of the morning and afternoon looks like it will be best suited indoors and there is still some room for the timing to change. A silver lining to this is that we may receive a general inch or so of beneficial rainfall, with localized amount of 2-3 inches possible in any heavier pockets of rain.

1-2 inches of rain is likely by Sunday afternoon with localized higher totals possible. (KPLC)

By Christmas Day, it looks like the cold front will sweep through and make for a better day to enjoy time outdoors as we celebrate. It will be breezy however and temperatures may actually fall a little throughout the day. After that, it looks like drier air should continue at least for the next few days as temperatures return to normal (or just below normal) levels. This means highs should fall back into the low 60′s, with lows in the low 40′s or upper 30′s possible north of the interstate.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

If the front timing shifts sooner, that could mean even cooler temperatures for the holiday!

If the front timing shifts sooner, that could mean even cooler temperatures for the holiday!

