First Alert Forecast: Humidity continues to rise as we face a wet holiday weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rain chances are starting to rise in Southwest Louisiana as our air becomes more saturated into the weekend. However, Christmas day is starting to look nicer.

Friday is starting off warm with a chance for a few patches of fog, so make sure you take some extra time and exercise caution on your morning commute.

Increasing humidity levels and a weak disturbance near the area will provide the chance to see a few isolated showers during the day Friday. However any showers that do form will be very light and not amount to much. This means that overall outdoor plans should still be able to go on as scheduled, but keeping an eye on your radar would be a good idea if you want to avoid any sprinkles. In addition, temperatures will continue to warm, with many locations likely to see highs near or just over 70°, depending on if we see enough breaks in the cloud cover.

This afternoon is looking warm and damp, but rain chances will remain limited to isolated and shallow showers. (KPLC)

The first half of our Saturday is not likely to look too different from our Friday, so we should still be able to get outside during the morning hours. But by later in the afternoon Saturday, we may start to see an increase in shower activity as we track additional disturbances and eventually another cold front.

Rain chances remain elevated for Saturday and Sunday (KPLC)

Even greater moisture will arrive between late Saturday and Christmas Eve on Sunday, and this is when we are likely to see the most widespread rain. A good coverage of showers is likely between overnight Saturday and through the early afternoon on Christmas Eve, and we may even hear a couple rumbles of thunder. The good news is that severe weather is not expected since instability in the atmosphere looks low. Widespread rain might begin to depart by the evening hours, but most of the morning and afternoon looks like it may be best suited indoors and there is still some room for the timing to change. Another silver lining to this is that we may receive a general inch or so of beneficial rainfall, with localized amount of 2-3 inches possible if any heavier pockets of rain materialize over our area.

Rain over the weekend could give our area a good 1-2.5 inches. (KPLC)

By Christmas Day, it looks like the cold front will sweep through and make for a better day to enjoy time outdoors as we celebrate. It will be breezy however and temperatures may actually fall throughout the day into the 50′s by the late afternoon. After that, it looks like drier air should continue at least for the next few days as temperatures return to normal (or just below normal) levels. This means highs should fall back into the low 60′s, with lows in the low 40′s or upper 30′s possible north of the interstate.

If the front timing shifts sooner, that could mean even cooler temperatures for the holiday!

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page:

