Christmas comes early as firetrucks deliver gifts to Westlake families

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Christmas came early in Westlake today, as firetrucks delivered special packages to multiple families in town.

It was an early morning of sorting gifts that would soon be delivered to multiple families around Westlake. Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex and Westlake Recreational Complex partnered as Christmas angels to fulfill the wishlists of children in the city.

The project started with Westlake Recreation reaching out to all the local schools to find those students in need. Once they had those wishlists from the students, they sent them to Phillips 66.

“We start working on divvying them up to our work groups at the refinery and then all the managers, all the employees, they get together and either buy the presents, go shopping on their own, or they take up a collection and we have a little group of – I call them my Christmas elves – a volunteer group that actually goes shopping,” Phillips 66 Socials Impact Adviser Elizabeth Eustis said.

Thursday morning was the big day to get those gifts out, multiple entities gathered to load up trucks with all kinds of toys, from bicycles to life-size teddy bears.

“We take this very seriously, you know we are playing Santa Claus at his finest, we have our big red fire engines and we load them up,” Eustis said.

After they were all loaded up, it was time for each agency to deliver to the homes on their route. Twenty-six different families were on the delivery route, others picking theirs up from the recreation complex.

“Its amazing, its really indescribable, you know, it’s something we have a unique opportunity here to really understand what the needs are and try to meet those immediate needs, so it’s an amazing experience for everyone involved,” Westlake Recreational Complex Facility Manager Lesley Deville said.

Phillips 66 Fire Chief Chris Dailey said it’s important for them to be good neighbors to the City of Westlake.

”Well when you see the kid’s face, they light up, I mean number one they light up when they see a firetruck, but to deliver a toy also in a fire truck, you know the kids really enjoy seeing that,” Dailey said.

The faces of those getting a special delivery lit up when the fire truck pulled in front of their home.

This is the fifth year Philips 66 and Westlake Recreational Complex partnered to give back to the community as Christmas angels.

