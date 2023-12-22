50/50 Thursdays
Arrest made in connection to body found in Vernon Parish

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Leesville man in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found early Friday morning on the Alexandria Highway.

A warrant was obtained for Ozell Craft for one count of second-degree murder, and detectives worked jointly with the Chicot County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Craft.(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call just before 7 a.m. of what appeared to be a deceased female near an apartment complex.

Witnesses at the scene identified the victim as 40-year-old Tamika Cannon, of Leesville, deputies said.

After further investigation, detectives learned Cannon’s estranged husband Ozell Craft resided at the apartment complex. Craft was located a short time later at a relative’s home in Chicot County, Arkansas.

A warrant was obtained for Craft for one count of second-degree murder, and detectives worked jointly with the Chicot County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Craft.

Craft was transported to the Lake Village Jail in Lake Village, Arkansas, but will be moved back to Vernon Parish after he signed a waiver of extradition.

The investigation is ongoing.

