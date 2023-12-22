4 convicted murderers from SWLA pardoned by Gov. Edwards

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Of the 65 people Gov. John Bel Edwards has pardoned since October, 41 were convicted of murder.

Four of those are Southwest Louisiana cases - three out of Calcasieu and one out of Jeff Davis Parish.

In Calcasieu, David Wade Foy, 70, was convicted of murder in the 1970s; Herbert James Fuselier, 55, was convicted of second-degree murder in 1990; and Darryl Sterling, 62, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 1992.

Neal Spencer, 53, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Jeff Davis Parish in 1991.

DAVID WADE FOY

David Wade Foy, 70, convicted of murder, currently has a projected good-time release of Oct. 8, 2027.

Foy was an inmate of the Louisiana Correctional Institute when he escaped from a work crew near Lake Charles on Sept. 9, 1972. He went into a residence and changed clothes, but fled, leaving his prison clothes behind, when an occupant of the residence returned.

A short time later, Sylvester Keller, the operator of Pat’s Garage, was found dead and his car missing. Foy was convicted of murder and was sentenced to death.

The death sentence, though, was vacated by the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal, and he was sentenced to life in prison.

The life sentence was then commuted to 99 years in prison, with eligibility to seek parole. He currently has a projected good-time release date of Oct. 8, 2027, and a full-term release date of July 7, 2077.

HERBERT JAMES FUSELIER

Herbert James Fuselier, 55, was convicted in October 1990 of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 60-year-old Lake Charles man George Ruckstuhl.

Fuselier, then 22, was sentenced to life in prison without benefit of parole.

According to American Press reporting from 1990, Fuselier shot Ruckstuhl in the head with a 9mm on March 13, 1990, while Ruckstuhl was watching TV in the bedroom of his home on Locke Lane. Fuselier then dragged his body to a greenhouse, where it was found the following evening.

Fuselier claimed Ruckstuhl had raped him more than three years prior after picking him up as a runaway. Fuselier’s defense claimed he had PTSD from the alleged rape. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but jurors rejected that charge.

Fuselier is currently being held at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola.

NEAL SPENCER

Neal Spencer, Jr., of Beaumont, was 20 years old when he was convicted of stabbing 15-year-old McQuinn Walker to death in Jennings on Thursday, June 6, 1991.

Spencer was originally charged with first-degree murder on July 10, 1991, but he later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder on August 5, 1991. He was sentenced that same day to life without the possibility of parole.

Spencer, now 53, is currently held at Grant Parish Detention Center.

DARRELL (DARRYL?) STERLING

Darryl Sterling, 62, of Lake Charles, pleaded guilty in January of 1992 to second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old James Batiste, whose stabbed and beaten body was found in a south Lake Charles drainage ditch on May 8, 1991.

The murder was believed to be drug-related, according to American Press archives.

Sterling was sentenced to life without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, the mandatory sentencing for second-degree murder, but had his sentence commuted to 99 years and was immediately eligible to seek parole.

Sterling is currently being held at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola.

October 2023 Name Parish Charges David Allen Tullier, Jr. Tangipahoa Possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine) Timothy Jason Wilkinson East Baton Rouge Theft, Seven counts of First-degree Robbery Dawn Danielle Bennett Livingston Second-degree Murder, Armed Robbery Merritt John Dykstra, Jr. Iberia and St. Martin Second-degree Murder Herber James Fuselier Calcasieu Second-degree Murder Marion Francis Gowan Ouachita and West Feliciana Second-degree Murder, Simple Escape Type 1 Cleveland Harris, III Orleans First-degree Robbery Anthony Riggins Jefferson First-degree Murder Noble Robinson, Jr. Acadia Second-degree Murder Jack David Segura Iberia and St. Martin Second-degree Murder, Simple Escape Type 1 John Vincent Spano Caddo Second-degree Battery Louis Milton Taylor Orleans Attempted Second-degree Murder, PWID Heroin Venson Dean Vampran St. Tammany Second-degree Murder Jimmy Allen Vidrine Evangeline Second-degree Murder George Woodcock, Jr. Orleans First-degree Battery Creighton Lee Wuneberger Jefferson Habitual - Armed Robbery November 2023 Name Parish Charges Leroy Brown, Jr. Ouachita Aggravated Kidnapping, Armed Robbery Herbert Butler East Baton Rouge Second-degree Murder Roy Joseph Dickerson Jefferson Habitual - Aggravated Arson Nathaniel Wayne Gibson, Jr. Orleans Habitual - Attempted Second-degree Murder Jeffrey Hawkins Orleans Second-degree Murder Jeffery Dale Hilburn Richland Second-degree Murder Van Douglas Hudson Jefferson Second-degree Murder Gregory Allen Johnson Jefferson Second-degree Murder Dana Glenn Miles East Baton Rouge Second-degree Murder George Moore, III Madison First-degree Murder Jake Michael Ortego East Baton Rouge Second-degree Murder Frank Michael Shulark Rapides Second-degree Murder Connie Laron Sledge Jackson Second-degree Murder Neal Spencer, Jr. Jefferson Davis Second-degree Murder Steve E. Stewart St. John The Baptist Second-degree Murder Danny Melvin Young Terrebonne First-degree Murder December 2023 Name Parish Charges Isiah Jones, Jr. Iberville Second-degree Murder Nathan Edward Arnold Lafayette Second-degree Murder David Wade Foy Calcasieu Murder Keith Elmon Messiah Orleans First-degree Murder Christopher William Picard St. Tammany Second-degree Murder Carl Carnuious Ruffins Caddo Second-degree Murder Ricky Washington Caddo First-degree Murder Donovan Randal Johnson East Baton Rouge Second-degree Murder Darrell Sterling Calcasieu Second-degree Murder Danny Ray Lee St. Mary Second-degree Murder Robert Lee Whitaker, Jr. East Baton Rouge Second-degree Murder Robert Early Lewis, Jr. St. Tammany Habitual - First-degree Robbery Travis Lee Miller St. Mary Simple Burglary, Simple Burglary - Inhabited Dwelling, Attempted Armed Robbery

Armed Robbery - Use of a Firearm Enhancement, Two counts of Simple Burglary Lutgardo Raymond Silva, III Jefferson Second-degree Murder David Daniel Rushing St. Tammany First-degree Murder Edward Joseph Price, III St. Tammany Perjury Frank Joseph Marullo, Sr. Jefferson Receiving Stolen Things, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm Gary Childers Vermillion Second-degree Murder Juastin Perez Brown Beauregard and Vernon PWID Marijuana, Distribution of Marijuana Nick Charles Nicholson Caddo First-degree Murder Frederick Kirkpatrick St. Tammany First-degree Murder John Wayne Tonubbee St. Charles Two counts of First-degree Murder Donald J. Gallow Evangeline Simple Burglary, Theft, Second-degree Murder Tommy Dewayne Floyd Iberville Second-degree Murder

