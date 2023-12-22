4 convicted murderers from SWLA pardoned by Gov. Edwards
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Of the 65 people Gov. John Bel Edwards has pardoned since October, 41 were convicted of murder.
Four of those are Southwest Louisiana cases - three out of Calcasieu and one out of Jeff Davis Parish.
In Calcasieu, David Wade Foy, 70, was convicted of murder in the 1970s; Herbert James Fuselier, 55, was convicted of second-degree murder in 1990; and Darryl Sterling, 62, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 1992.
Neal Spencer, 53, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Jeff Davis Parish in 1991.
DAVID WADE FOY
David Wade Foy, 70, convicted of murder, currently has a projected good-time release of Oct. 8, 2027.
Foy was an inmate of the Louisiana Correctional Institute when he escaped from a work crew near Lake Charles on Sept. 9, 1972. He went into a residence and changed clothes, but fled, leaving his prison clothes behind, when an occupant of the residence returned.
A short time later, Sylvester Keller, the operator of Pat’s Garage, was found dead and his car missing. Foy was convicted of murder and was sentenced to death.
The death sentence, though, was vacated by the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal, and he was sentenced to life in prison.
The life sentence was then commuted to 99 years in prison, with eligibility to seek parole. He currently has a projected good-time release date of Oct. 8, 2027, and a full-term release date of July 7, 2077.
HERBERT JAMES FUSELIER
Herbert James Fuselier, 55, was convicted in October 1990 of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 60-year-old Lake Charles man George Ruckstuhl.
Fuselier, then 22, was sentenced to life in prison without benefit of parole.
According to American Press reporting from 1990, Fuselier shot Ruckstuhl in the head with a 9mm on March 13, 1990, while Ruckstuhl was watching TV in the bedroom of his home on Locke Lane. Fuselier then dragged his body to a greenhouse, where it was found the following evening.
Fuselier claimed Ruckstuhl had raped him more than three years prior after picking him up as a runaway. Fuselier’s defense claimed he had PTSD from the alleged rape. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but jurors rejected that charge.
Fuselier is currently being held at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola.
NEAL SPENCER
Neal Spencer, Jr., of Beaumont, was 20 years old when he was convicted of stabbing 15-year-old McQuinn Walker to death in Jennings on Thursday, June 6, 1991.
Spencer was originally charged with first-degree murder on July 10, 1991, but he later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder on August 5, 1991. He was sentenced that same day to life without the possibility of parole.
Spencer, now 53, is currently held at Grant Parish Detention Center.
DARRELL (DARRYL?) STERLING
Darryl Sterling, 62, of Lake Charles, pleaded guilty in January of 1992 to second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old James Batiste, whose stabbed and beaten body was found in a south Lake Charles drainage ditch on May 8, 1991.
The murder was believed to be drug-related, according to American Press archives.
Sterling was sentenced to life without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, the mandatory sentencing for second-degree murder, but had his sentence commuted to 99 years and was immediately eligible to seek parole.
Sterling is currently being held at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola.
|October 2023
|Name
|Parish
|Charges
|David Allen Tullier, Jr.
|Tangipahoa
|Possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine)
|Timothy Jason Wilkinson
|East Baton Rouge
|Theft, Seven counts of First-degree Robbery
|Dawn Danielle Bennett
|Livingston
|Second-degree Murder, Armed Robbery
|Merritt John Dykstra, Jr.
|Iberia and St. Martin
|Second-degree Murder
|Herber James Fuselier
|Calcasieu
|Second-degree Murder
|Marion Francis Gowan
|Ouachita and West Feliciana
|Second-degree Murder, Simple Escape Type 1
|Cleveland Harris, III
|Orleans
|First-degree Robbery
|Anthony Riggins
|Jefferson
|First-degree Murder
|Noble Robinson, Jr.
|Acadia
|Second-degree Murder
|Jack David Segura
|Iberia and St. Martin
|Second-degree Murder, Simple Escape Type 1
|John Vincent Spano
|Caddo
|Second-degree Battery
|Louis Milton Taylor
|Orleans
|Attempted Second-degree Murder, PWID Heroin
|Venson Dean Vampran
|St. Tammany
|Second-degree Murder
|Jimmy Allen Vidrine
|Evangeline
|Second-degree Murder
|George Woodcock, Jr.
|Orleans
|First-degree Battery
|Creighton Lee Wuneberger
|Jefferson
|Habitual - Armed Robbery
|November 2023
|Name
|Parish
|Charges
|Leroy Brown, Jr.
|Ouachita
|Aggravated Kidnapping, Armed Robbery
|Herbert Butler
|East Baton Rouge
|Second-degree Murder
|Roy Joseph Dickerson
|Jefferson
|Habitual - Aggravated Arson
|Nathaniel Wayne Gibson, Jr.
|Orleans
|Habitual - Attempted Second-degree Murder
|Jeffrey Hawkins
|Orleans
|Second-degree Murder
|Jeffery Dale Hilburn
|Richland
|Second-degree Murder
|Van Douglas Hudson
|Jefferson
|Second-degree Murder
|Gregory Allen Johnson
|Jefferson
|Second-degree Murder
|Dana Glenn Miles
|East Baton Rouge
|Second-degree Murder
|George Moore, III
|Madison
|First-degree Murder
|Jake Michael Ortego
|East Baton Rouge
|Second-degree Murder
|Frank Michael Shulark
|Rapides
|Second-degree Murder
|Connie Laron Sledge
|Jackson
|Second-degree Murder
|Neal Spencer, Jr.
|Jefferson Davis
|Second-degree Murder
|Steve E. Stewart
|St. John The Baptist
|Second-degree Murder
|Danny Melvin Young
|Terrebonne
|First-degree Murder
|December 2023
|Name
|Parish
|Charges
|Isiah Jones, Jr.
|Iberville
|Second-degree Murder
|Nathan Edward Arnold
|Lafayette
|Second-degree Murder
|David Wade Foy
|Calcasieu
|Murder
|Keith Elmon Messiah
|Orleans
|First-degree Murder
|Christopher William Picard
|St. Tammany
|Second-degree Murder
|Carl Carnuious Ruffins
|Caddo
|Second-degree Murder
|Ricky Washington
|Caddo
|First-degree Murder
|Donovan Randal Johnson
|East Baton Rouge
|Second-degree Murder
|Darrell Sterling
|Calcasieu
|Second-degree Murder
|Danny Ray Lee
|St. Mary
|Second-degree Murder
|Robert Lee Whitaker, Jr.
|East Baton Rouge
|Second-degree Murder
|Robert Early Lewis, Jr.
|St. Tammany
|Habitual - First-degree Robbery
|Travis Lee Miller
|St. Mary
|Simple Burglary, Simple Burglary - Inhabited Dwelling, Attempted Armed Robbery
Armed Robbery - Use of a Firearm Enhancement, Two counts of Simple Burglary
|Lutgardo Raymond Silva, III
|Jefferson
|Second-degree Murder
|David Daniel Rushing
|St. Tammany
|First-degree Murder
|Edward Joseph Price, III
|St. Tammany
|Perjury
|Frank Joseph Marullo, Sr.
|Jefferson
|Receiving Stolen Things, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm
|Gary Childers
|Vermillion
|Second-degree Murder
|Juastin Perez Brown
|Beauregard and Vernon
|PWID Marijuana, Distribution of Marijuana
|Nick Charles Nicholson
|Caddo
|First-degree Murder
|Frederick Kirkpatrick
|St. Tammany
|First-degree Murder
|John Wayne Tonubbee
|St. Charles
|Two counts of First-degree Murder
|Donald J. Gallow
|Evangeline
|Simple Burglary, Theft, Second-degree Murder
|Tommy Dewayne Floyd
|Iberville
|Second-degree Murder
