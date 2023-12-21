Vernon Parish man pleads guilty to attempted first-degree murder

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Leesville man who assaulted a deputy with a machete pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder earlier this month.

On Dec. 5, 2023, Holcomb pled guilty to one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon, the Vernon Parish Clerk of Court confirmed.(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

Malcom Holcomb, 46, struck a Vernon Parish Sheriff’s deputy with a machete in October of 2021. The deputy then shot Holcomb twice.

Deputies were attempting to serve an outstanding warrant on Holcomb on Oct. 3, 2021, at a residence on Norris Kay Road, officials said. A local bondsman was also present to attempt to revoke bond.

Holcomb reportedly began wielding a large machete and making threats before deputies tasered Holcomb, who continued to advance on deputies, making stabbing motions with the machete.

When Holcomb was not subdued by the tasers, a deputy fired two rounds, striking Holcomb twice.

First aid was immediately rendered to Holcomb, who underwent surgery following the incident, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy suffered minor injuries.

On Dec. 5, 2023, Holcomb pleaded guilty to one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon, the Vernon Parish Clerk of Court confirmed.

He was also facing charges of aggravated assault of a police officer and resisting arrest with force or violence, but these charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

