SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 20, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 20, 2023.
Nathan Hal Tomasini, 28, Vancouver, WA: Arson; injury by arson; burglary.
Ronald Ray Spikes Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to stop or yield.
Chiqita Antrinet Richardson, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; proper equipment required on vehicles; monetary instrument abuse.
Jareth Shermon Bias, 35, Lake Charles: Solicitation on a highway; resisting an officer; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.
Steven Marshall Desadier, 43, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; instate detainer (2 charges).
David Joseph Smith Jr., 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; monetary instrument abuse; possession of stolen firearms.
Elizabeth Ann Palermo, 37, Iowa: Identity theft of $1,000 or more.
Moria Lenard Herman, 38, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; battery.
Terry Richard, 48, Vinton: Battery of a dating partner.
Crystal Ann Foster, 44, Vinton: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aereck Ashlee Craig, 21, Beaumont, TX: Theft under $5,000; possession of marijuana; resisting an officer by flight.
Shakira LaNae Ford, 25, Beaumont, TX: Theft under $5,000; possession of marijuana.
Cecil Gene Walker, 56, DeQuincy: Failure to register as a sex offender (5 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kennedy Janae Lemoins, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; cruelty to juveniles.
Monique Chavez, 23, Beaumont, TX: Theft under $5,000; possession marijuana.
