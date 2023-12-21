50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 20, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 20, 2023.

Nathan Hal Tomasini, 28, Vancouver, WA: Arson; injury by arson; burglary.

Ronald Ray Spikes Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to stop or yield.

Chiqita Antrinet Richardson, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; proper equipment required on vehicles; monetary instrument abuse.

Jareth Shermon Bias, 35, Lake Charles: Solicitation on a highway; resisting an officer; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Steven Marshall Desadier, 43, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; instate detainer (2 charges).

David Joseph Smith Jr., 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; monetary instrument abuse; possession of stolen firearms.

Elizabeth Ann Palermo, 37, Iowa: Identity theft of $1,000 or more.

Moria Lenard Herman, 38, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; battery.

Terry Richard, 48, Vinton: Battery of a dating partner.

Crystal Ann Foster, 44, Vinton: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aereck Ashlee Craig, 21, Beaumont, TX: Theft under $5,000; possession of marijuana; resisting an officer by flight.

Shakira LaNae Ford, 25, Beaumont, TX: Theft under $5,000; possession of marijuana.

Cecil Gene Walker, 56, DeQuincy: Failure to register as a sex offender (5 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kennedy Janae Lemoins, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; cruelty to juveniles.

Monique Chavez, 23, Beaumont, TX: Theft under $5,000; possession marijuana.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map

Latest News

This afternoon is expected to keep temps mild even with mostly cloudy skies
First Alert Forecast: Staying cloudy through Thursday, rain chances picking up as we head into the weekend
Skipper attending a CARC event with students
Hometown Hero - Pansy Skipper
Lake Charles first responders can expect to see a pay increase.
Lake Charles city council discusses first responder pay
Lake Charles opens Christmas Camp for kids
Lake Charles opens Christmas Camp for kids