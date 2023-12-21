SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 20, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 20, 2023.

Nathan Hal Tomasini, 28, Vancouver, WA: Arson; injury by arson; burglary.

Ronald Ray Spikes Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to stop or yield.

Chiqita Antrinet Richardson, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; proper equipment required on vehicles; monetary instrument abuse.

Jareth Shermon Bias, 35, Lake Charles: Solicitation on a highway; resisting an officer; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Steven Marshall Desadier, 43, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; instate detainer (2 charges).

David Joseph Smith Jr., 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; monetary instrument abuse; possession of stolen firearms.

Elizabeth Ann Palermo, 37, Iowa: Identity theft of $1,000 or more.

Moria Lenard Herman, 38, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; battery.

Terry Richard, 48, Vinton: Battery of a dating partner.

Crystal Ann Foster, 44, Vinton: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aereck Ashlee Craig, 21, Beaumont, TX: Theft under $5,000; possession of marijuana; resisting an officer by flight.

Shakira LaNae Ford, 25, Beaumont, TX: Theft under $5,000; possession of marijuana.

Cecil Gene Walker, 56, DeQuincy: Failure to register as a sex offender (5 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kennedy Janae Lemoins, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; cruelty to juveniles.

Monique Chavez, 23, Beaumont, TX: Theft under $5,000; possession marijuana.

