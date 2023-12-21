Shaq’s Big Chicken has big plans for Lake Charles

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Big Chicken, the chicken-themed fast food restaurant founded by legendary basketball Hall of Famer and former LSU star Shaquille O’Neal, announced that the brand is coming to Louisiana, and Lake Charles is one of the first locations on the list for development.

Shaquille O'Neal-Owned Big Chicken
Shaquille O'Neal-Owned Big Chicken(PRNewswire)

Big Chicken advertises a variety of chicken concepts, like “crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It crusted mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes.” The brand claims to fuse Shaq’s home-cooked childhood memories with today’s trending flavors.

The expected opening date of the Lake Charles location has yet to be announced.

You can check out Big Chicken’s menu HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Patients of Vines Hospital are being notified about a data breach at their consulting company.

OptumRx patients’ information compromised in data breach

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
Prescription insurance provider OptumRx has announced some patients’ personal information was exposed in a major global cyberattack earlier this year.

News

Gilbert Fisher

Police arrest man for stabbing on LSU campus, also allegedly threatened store employees with knife

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Lester Duhé
A man is facing attempted first-degree murder and hate crime charges for allegedly approaching convenience store workers with a knife, trying to crash into them with his vehicle, and allegedly stabbing someone on LSU’s Campus Wednesday night, December 20.

News

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides monthly benefits that help...

SNAP benefits to decrease for 130K La. families in January

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
SNAP benefits will decrease for more than 130,000 Louisiana families in January, according to the Department of Children and Family Services.

Forecast

This afternoon is expected to keep temps mild even with mostly cloudy skies

First Alert Forecast: Staying cloudy through Thursday, rain chances picking up as we head into the weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joseph Enk
Warmer and less dry air continues to trickle back into Southwest Louisiana. With increased moisture to work with, rain chances are expected to stay elevated through the weekend.

Latest News

News

Vernon Parish officials say Malcomb Holcomb, 46, of Leesville, was shot twice by a deputy...

Vernon Parish man pleads guilty to attempted first-degree murder

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By AnaClare Barras
A Leesville man accused of assaulting a deputy with a machete has entered a plea of guilty for attempted first-degree murder.

News

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Hunting and fishing licenses may now be renewed prior to expiration

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Patrick Deaville
Once you renew your license, the expiration date will be reset to 365 days after your renewal.

Livestream

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

KPLC 7 News First at Four

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

News

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

Vernon Parish man pleads guilty to attempted first-degree murder

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

News

Managing holiday blues and depression during the holidays

Managing holiday blues and seasonal depression during the holidays

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Angelica Butine
Managing holiday blues and depression during the holidays

News

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise

New policy allows graduating seniors to appeal standardized test scores

Updated: 7 hours ago
Start your day with 7 News Sunrise