Shaq’s Big Chicken has big plans for Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Big Chicken, the chicken-themed fast food restaurant founded by legendary basketball Hall of Famer and former LSU star Shaquille O’Neal, announced that the brand is coming to Louisiana, and Lake Charles is one of the first locations on the list for development.

Shaquille O'Neal-Owned Big Chicken (PRNewswire)

Big Chicken advertises a variety of chicken concepts, like “crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It crusted mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes.” The brand claims to fuse Shaq’s home-cooked childhood memories with today’s trending flavors.

The expected opening date of the Lake Charles location has yet to be announced.

You can check out Big Chicken’s menu HERE.

