Police arrest man for stabbing on LSU campus, also allegedly threatened store employees with knife

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is facing attempted first-degree murder and hate crime charges for allegedly approaching convenience store workers with a knife, trying to crash into them with his vehicle, and allegedly stabbing someone on LSU’s Campus Wednesday night, December 20.

According to arrest records, 24-year-old Gilbert Fisher, entered the Circle K on Perkins Road Wednesday night, and starting making ‘offensive racial slurs’ towards employees there.

Police say when Fisher was asked to leave by those employees, he began throwing bags of chips at them, and around the store.

Arrest documents reveal that’s when Fisher went to his car to get a knife, then began walking towards the victims who were inside the store at the time.

The employees ‘fended him off with brooms, and Fisher returned to his vehicle,’ the report went on to say.

When the three workers went back into the parking lot to get his license plate number, police say Fisher made ‘several attempts to crash his vehicle’ into him.

Police later learned that Fisher had been involved in a stabbing on the LSU Campus. It’s unclear if that stabbing took place before or after the incident at the convenience store.

First responders told WAFB the person who was stabbed was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

LSU Police sent out an alert on Wednesday night at around 7 p.m., saying ‘Highland Road was closed on campus for police activity.’

After a pursuit where police say Gilbert refused to stop and was driving into oncoming traffic, authorities say Fisher crashed his car just north of the LSU Campus and abandoned his vehicle.

BRPD officers were able to take him into custody just north of campus, and he was turned over to LSU Police.

Fisher is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated flight, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Jail records reveal Gilbert is also facing a hate crime charge and other charges at this time.

He will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.