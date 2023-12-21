New accreditation training more contractors on energy efficient practices

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new national accreditation will allow more contractors to be trained in energy efficiency practices, giving you a safer and more affordable home. The Louisiana Housing Corporation is now offering a comprehensive energy auditor course to contractors here in Louisiana and surrounding states.

Pam Lewandowski is the Training Center Coordinator for LHC. Now that LHC is an Interstate Renewable Energy Council Accredited training provider, she can teach more contractors energy efficiency practices.

“Train people to go in and do the assessments on single family homes so they can go in and assess the homes energy use and they can look for areas of improvement,” said Lewandowski.

Meaning it can improve your home while saving you money.

“Improve homes energy efficiency which can help lower energy bills, make it safer and make the indoor air quality healthier,” said Lewandowski.

Helping make your home more affordable is something LHC Interim Executive Director Marjorianna Willman said is a top priority.

“They’re unable to pay for their regular bills so when you have high electric bills, especially for our seniors and disabled households, it can be the matter of almost not being able to stay in their home,” said Willman.

Not only is the week-long course offering hands-on training and a certification test at the end, but it’s also the only one like it on the Gulf Coast. So Lewandowski can continue to train people here in Louisiana and beyond.

“There’s a lot of green jobs that are coming out and we don’t have the workforce in Louisiana so we’re really excited to help prepare our workforce an get a lot of people trained,” said Lewandowski.

“We will be the first in the southern region to have this accreditation,” said Willman. “Folks interested in training throughout the region, not just Louisiana but the southern region, and we’re here for that so I think we’ll become a beacon in this industry.”

The trainings are set to start at the end of January. If you’re interested in signing up, you can do it online.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.