50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

New accreditation training more contractors on energy efficient practices

A new national accreditation will allow more contractors to be trained in energy efficiency practices, giving you a safer and more affordable home.
By Gabriella Mercurio
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new national accreditation will allow more contractors to be trained in energy efficiency practices, giving you a safer and more affordable home. The Louisiana Housing Corporation is now offering a comprehensive energy auditor course to contractors here in Louisiana and surrounding states.

Pam Lewandowski is the Training Center Coordinator for LHC. Now that LHC is an Interstate Renewable Energy Council Accredited training provider, she can teach more contractors energy efficiency practices.

“Train people to go in and do the assessments on single family homes so they can go in and assess the homes energy use and they can look for areas of improvement,” said Lewandowski.

Meaning it can improve your home while saving you money.

“Improve homes energy efficiency which can help lower energy bills, make it safer and make the indoor air quality healthier,” said Lewandowski.

Helping make your home more affordable is something LHC Interim Executive Director Marjorianna Willman said is a top priority.

“They’re unable to pay for their regular bills so when you have high electric bills, especially for our seniors and disabled households, it can be the matter of almost not being able to stay in their home,” said Willman.

Not only is the week-long course offering hands-on training and a certification test at the end, but it’s also the only one like it on the Gulf Coast. So Lewandowski can continue to train people here in Louisiana and beyond.

“There’s a lot of green jobs that are coming out and we don’t have the workforce in Louisiana so we’re really excited to help prepare our workforce an get a lot of people trained,” said Lewandowski.

“We will be the first in the southern region to have this accreditation,” said Willman. “Folks interested in training throughout the region, not just Louisiana but the southern region, and we’re here for that so I think we’ll become a beacon in this industry.”

The trainings are set to start at the end of January. If you’re interested in signing up, you can do it online.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds will increase Thursday, and rain chances will too by Friday
The Grinch caught causing more mischief in Lake Arthur
The Grinch caught causing more mischief in Lake Arthur
McNeese student selected for her dream internship at horse ranch
McNeese student selected for her dream internship at horse ranch
Lake Charles native tours the world with Beyoncè
Lake Charles native tours the world with Beyoncè
McNeese student selected for her dream internship at horse ranch
McNeese student selected for her dream internship at horse ranch