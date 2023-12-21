McNeese student selected for her dream internship at horse ranch

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One McNeese student earned the internship of a lifetime at a horse farm in Oklahoma.

“I was definitely born into it, I grew up on a sixth-generation family farm, and I believe I was riding a horse before I could walk,” Josie Ogea said.

From there, Ogea said the rest is history. She participated in 4-H as a kid and knew this was something she wanted to do after working with her brother on the ranch.

“I sought out this internship, I was like, you know, I want to learn as much as I can learn. I’m learning a lot, with working with a horse trainer, so I’m seeing that aspect of the equine industry, meeting a lot of people, but I was like I still want to know more,” Ogea said.

The internship she is referring to is one at the Lazy E. Ranch, a full-service breeding and consignment facility. The ranch breeds more than two thousand mares a year and the internship lasts for six months in Oklahoma.

Ogea will work as a full-time breeding attendant. Her job will be to assist mares who may need help when giving birth to a foal.

“So right now I feel like it’s the perfect time to leave and go discover things, cause you can always come back home. I feel really blessed to be in this position because a lot of people dream of this life and having these opportunities, but not everyone gets to do it,” Ogea said.

The process to apply is lengthy and internships are extremely competitive, but Ogea said she went into it with an open mind.

“For anyone pursuing any type of dream, I would say keep your focus and end goal. Have what you want your goal to be in mind, and don’t let anything or anyone tell you you can’t achieve it. I feel like with God anything is possible,” Ogea said.

Ogea said she will be leaving the day after Christmas and expects to return home during the summertime.

