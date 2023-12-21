Managing holiday blues and seasonal depression during the holidays

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The holiday season is known as the most wonderful time of the year. But for many, it can also be the most stressful and challenging. Extra stress during the holidays can impact your mental health and the change in daylight hours can bring on seasonal affective disorder. Additionally, the holidays can be a trying time for those dealing with the loss of a loved one.

Holiday Blues and SAD

Not all negative feelings this time of year are signs of long-term depression. Sometimes it can just be temporary seasonal affective disorder (SAD) that comes about during this time of year which is more commonly referred to as the “holiday blues.”

The National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) says that both are common this time of the year. But what is the difference?

NAMI describes the holiday blues as a short-term mental health issue that can lead to clinical anxiety and depression. It can come about from feelings of high expectations, loneliness, and stress during the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s.

There are numerous ways to avoid or minimize the holiday blues but one of the most important is to avoid alcohol, which is a depressant, and to seek professional help if the feelings last for more than two weeks.

You should also be aware that children and teens can be affected by these conditions as well and that the highest rate of child psychiatric hospitalizations happens during the winter.

Meanwhile, SAD affects about five percent of U.S. adults according to the American Psychiatric Association, and is more prevalent in men. It is described as a form of depression with similar mood changes and symptoms and is most prevalent from January to February though it typically lasts about 40 percent of the year.

SAD has been linked to a biochemical imbalance in the brain that is prompted by shorter daylight hours and less sunlight in the winter.

Typical symptoms of SAD are:

Sadness or depression

Loss of interest or enjoyment in activities the person enjoys

Changes in appetite such as eating more and craving carbohydrates

Sleeping too much

Loss of energy or fatigue

Inability to sit still or pacing

Feeling worthless or guilty

Difficulty concentrating

Suicidal thoughts

Lake Area Counseling owner Joel Daugherty says there are a few things that could help both conditions such as getting a little extra sunlight. This helps release and regulate serotonin and dopamine in your brain.

“Seasonal affective disorder, that’s a very real thing as the days get longer and there’s more darkness during the day,” said Daugherty “One of the things that I suggest to my clients is to get some bright sunlight early in the morning that has an energizing or invigorating on the brain. That can actually help with seasonal affective disorder.”

Practicing things like self-care and getting enough exercise also can be helpful for your mental health this time of year.

Grieving during the holidays

Managing holiday blues and depression during the holidays

Many people have lost loved ones and as they continue to grieve that loss they may struggle to participate in the holidays without them. For those already suffering from depression, that grief can exacerbate their condition.

If you or someone you know is currently grieving during the holidays, it can help to have a plan of action to ease the person’s mind.

Daugherty says it is good to avoid things like isolation. But you should also understand that it’s okay to remove yourself from situations that make you uncomfortable.

“To recognize that grief and allow yourself to sit in it even if it’s just for a moment,” said Daugherty. “Holiday grief is really tough for a lot of people, it’s a reminder of the losses people face in life and to recognize that in yourself that there is a grieving process and not gloss over the fact that I may have some grieving still left to do.”

If you are a person that is facing grief Daugherty says it is okay to take a moment and remember the person you lost and feel that emotion.

“Maybe it’s a personal time that you take to reminisce and go through photo albums and remember the good times you had in the past and it’s okay to cry. And it’s okay to say I really miss this person. I think that honors the person and also helps you through that grieving process.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.